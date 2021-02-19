Meet Start-ups: INBRAIN Neuroelectronics-Med-Tech Innovation





INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, a spin-off of the graphene flagship, is developing graphene-based brain implants to treat brain disorders.

In Europe, 165 million people live with brain damage, and it is estimated that one in three will suffer some kind of neurological disorder in their lifetime. Each year, the cost of treating brain damage is equivalent to 35% of Europe’s total disease burden, or about $ 800 billion.

INBRAIN is derived from one of Europe’s largest research initiatives, the Graphene Flagship, and its partners are the Catalonia Nanoscience and Nanotechnology Institute (ICN2) and the Catalan Institute for Advanced Studies (ICREA) in Spain. Founded in 2019, INBRAIN uses technology developed by graphene flagship partners ICN2, ICREA and the University of Manchester to develop smart devices for patients with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy. ..

INBRAINs technology is built around graphene electrodes that can decode with fidelity neural signals from the brain to produce smart therapeutic responses specific to each patient’s clinical condition.

Clinicians have long used electrode arrays to monitor and stimulate brain activity. However, the performance of off-the-shelf technologies based on metals such as platinum is significantly reduced with miniaturization. Therefore, existing clinically used electrodes are so large that they cannot accurately stimulate the affected area or record brain activity in detail. As a result, despite the great potential of neuromodulation to treat a variety of brain disorders, current efforts have been shown to be of little effect and many cause serious side effects.

Due to the characteristics of graphene, the electrodes can be miniaturized while maintaining excellent performance. Graphene-based implants can support far more electrodes than traditional electrode arrays, enabling high-resolution recording and stimulation. This maps brain activity with unprecedented spatial and temporal resolution, while at the same time providing brain stimulation with unique accuracy.

The smartest and least invasive neural interface, the INBRAINs device can be used in large areas of the cortex without interfering with normal brain function. Alternatively, it can be integrated into a probe that reaches the deep structures of the brain. Equipped with artificial intelligence and using big data, implants read and regulate brain activity, detect specific biomarkers, trigger adaptive responses and provide optimal results in personalized neurotherapy. To do.

Carolina Aguilar, CEO of INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, explains that the high-density bidirectional graphene dots on the interface of the brain collect real-time, high-resolution brain signals and identify associated biomarkers. Associate these with symptoms to generate a therapeutic solution. This entire process can ultimately be performed through machine learning algorithms that automate the process, providing true neuroelectric therapy without the side effects associated with current therapies.

As we collect more secure and anonymized data, we can create better and smarter algorithms, which can lead to more effective treatment solutions.

INBRAINs technology has been validated in vitro and in vivo biocompatibility and toxicity studies. It has been successfully used in small animal research and has been further validated through large animal testing to ensure it is safer and better than current metal-based solutions.

A team formed by combining technical expertise and business insights to achieve this ambition. Thanks to Graphene’s flagship figures Jose Galid, Costasco Stareros, Anton Guimera, Philips, Medtronic and other neurotechnology experts such as Badbacker and Michelle Decre, and former Medtronic Global Director Carolina Aguilar. Contains business knowledge of neurotechnology. The team continues to grow with Europe’s leading neural engineering talents.

INBRAIN is currently working to ensure patient safety and comply with the required preclinical work and clinical regulatory milestones. The company plans to begin its first human body research this year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos