Enjoy a more immersive S-pen and audio experience with the latest device updates on the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 +





The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + are versatile tablets designed to provide users with a seamless and connected device experience, whether at work or play.

Following a series of ecosystem-enhancing updates introduced on the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 + last month, several new and exciting updates have been set up to give users an even more enjoyable S-Pen and Galaxy Buds Pro experience. ..

Do more with the S Pen

As part of a software update scheduled for the first quarter of 2021[1] You can enjoy a more continuous experience with the S Pen. Text box areas traditionally used on keyboards such as address boxes can now be entered using the S Pen.[2] This means that everything you write on them will be instantly converted to digital text. Just draw av between the words, including punctuation, leaving a space, then draw and connect the separate words.

A new pen type will also be introduced as part of this next software update to take more natural notes on Samsung Notes. Once selected,[3] [ペンからテキストへ]Options allow you to write down handwritten notes and quickly convert them to digital text.

Available in over 80 languages[4] Because it can detect punctuation and spacing[テキストにペン]The option eliminates the need to place the S Pen when using Samsung Notes and gives you more choice of input tools.

Just snap, scan and edit with Samsung Note

People who scan documents using the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 + appreciate the ability to scan documents using the device’s camera app. As part of the latest update, this tool is now much easier to access for anyone trying to scan and edit documents in Samsung Notes.Of the app[添付]Simply tap the icon to scan the document and make notes directly on the scanned document.

Enjoy multidimensional sound with 360 audio

Nowadays, I’ve noticed that I’m spending more time than ever before enjoying videos and other multimedia content at home on my personal device. With the 360 ​​audio feature introduced with Galaxy Buds Pro 5, you can enjoy 360 degree surround sound when watching video on Galaxy Tab S7 or S7 +. The intelligent motion tracking sensor accurately orients the media sound as you enjoy the content on your Tab S7 or S7 +. The earphone volume is adjusted in sync with your head movements to provide a powerful and immersive audio experience.

* The above scenario is simulated for the purposes of this video.

[1] The new S-Pen to Text feature will be available through a software update in late February and will be available in some markets. Feature availability may vary depending on the device model.

[2] This feature is available in some Samsung native and partner apps.

[3] The user[設定]>[詳細機能]>[Sペン]>[Sペンからテキスト]Or move to[設定]>[一般管理]>[Samsungキーボード設定]>[Sペンからテキスト]You can go to to enable the pen-to-text feature.

[4] The pen-to-text feature supports all languages ​​supported by Samsung keyboards.

[5] 360 audio functionality is available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets running One UI 3.1 or later. Supported device models include Galaxy S20 Series, S20 FE, Note20 Series, Note10 Series, Z Fold, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Tab S7 and S7 +, Tab S6 Lite and Tab S6. Feature availability may vary from application to application.

