Luxury brand caviar comes with a 4.5kg gold-covered PlayStation 5 and costs 3.6 rupees.Technology news





Sony’s PlayStation 5 is more than just a game console, it goes far beyond the gaming world. The console was launched by a Japanese technology giant in November 2020. Russian luxury product company Caviar has released the gold-plated PlayStation 5!

Oh yeah, caviar did it again. Russian companies have been known for a week for coming up with luxury alternatives to popular products. Caviar in the past has been heated by launching luxury smartphones, phone cases and audio accessories. These are not intended for the general public and are of some value.

Caviar used 4.5 kilograms of 18K gold to make a single unit for the Sony PlayStation 5 version. The company produces nine such units, starting at $ 4,99,000. Okay! You grow it right, it costs $ 4,99,000 (Rs. 3,61,88,428). Caviar likes to call it “Golden Rock”.

It took about four months to prepare one unit, and a Russian company worked with a jeweler to build a gold chassis for a game console. The game controller is made using the original crocodile leather painted black.

“Since December 28, we have received 1,342 new product applications. It was the famous basketball player LeBron James who was interested in Golden Rock, who was also inquired by Well. Outside Russia. A famous Russian businessman living in and an American businessman who is also famous in the IT field. The name will not be disclosed. “

Despite this high price, the product has received a great deal of attention and received 1342 submissions from around the world. This application is made up of many celebrities in business class. Basketball superstar LeBron James is said to have applied for the same thing, among other things.

Caviar has a lineup of products that suit everyone’s tastes, and those who are not so attracted to gold can choose the carbon version. Sony’s PlayStation 5 carbon version is covered with automotive-grade fine carbon fiber and black leather. Get Genuine Crocodile Leather There is another model called the Sony PlayStation 5 Alligator.

The Sony PlayStation 5 carbon version is priced at $ 5,830 and the Sony PlayStation 5 Arigatris is priced at $ 8,140 (about Rs 5,89,000).

All of these models are based on the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which does not have an optical disk drive. The company plans to build 99 models, so hurry to get a console before it runs out of stock.

