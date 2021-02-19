Nomad brings MagSafe to its case lineup: Best Apple Leather Case with 10ft Fall Prevention





After testing the sophisticated Apple MagSafe wallet and charging accessories, it’s hard not to make MagSafe a requirement for your iPhone 12 case. Thankfully, Nomad staff has a MagSafe compatible case option for all four Apple iPhone 12 models.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is my daily driver and has lived in an Apple leather case for several weeks. Thanks to Nomad’s move to provide a MagSafe case, it looks like Rugged Case could take part in my daily adventure.

Also: iPhone 12 Pro Max: Apple’s best phones get better the more you use them

The first question most people ask is, “Do I need to buy a Nomad Rugged Case or Apple Leather case for the same price?” I’m currently using both options, so I think the choice depends primarily on whether you need a 10-foot fall protection or a better button on the case. The Nomad Rugged Case is clearly the most protective, but it’s hard to beat the well-defined buttons in the Apple case.

Sturdy case

The new sturdy case is available in black, natural and rustic brown for $ 59.95. I spent a few days in a black colored case, so I didn’t have time to mature and develop the character yet. The Nomad case’s Howin leather has a nice scent, while the Apple leather case doesn’t smell like leather. If that’s what you’re looking for in a case.

The Rugged Case’s internal bumper system is designed to withstand a 10-foot drop of your mobile phone, providing some relief from falling from your hand in everyday use. The body of the case is made of polycarbonate, and the Horween leather back panel wraps around the bottom of the four sides and transitions to the edge of the TPU.

The interior of the Nomad Active Rugged case is lined with a soft gray microfiber material, with the Nomad brand inside and a transparent MagSafe circle in the center. The iPhone 12 Pro Max fits snugly into the polycarbonate core frame to keep the case from falling off the iPhone. There are ample openings for the rear camera, flash, ringer switch, Lightning port, speakers and microphone.

Two strap attachment points are integrated into the lower opening. The rigid material keeps the strap from falling out of the case, and the case holds the iPhone firmly, making the strap completely safe to use.

The buttons on the right and the volume button have a subtle raised area for activation. The button on the right has a texture that you can easily find with your fingers. This is one design area that I would like to see improved a bit as the volume buttons are a bit too flashy for my needs.

The frame wraps around all four sides and projects slightly above the display to protect your screen when you place your smartphone on the table. Inside the TPU frame is a gray liner with a notch that may be designed to distribute the impact load when the iPhone is dropped.

MagSafe features become part of the case design, with the leather wallet firmly secured and functioning like an Apple case with a fully engaged charging adapter. Wireless charging and Apple Wallet wireless technology also work with the iPhone in the case.

Also: Apple iPhone 12 Review: 5G, Improved Receiving, and iOS 14 Widgets Challenge Android Phones

Sturdy folio case

You can use your iPhone for Apple Pay, but you’ll need to carry an ID, access card key, and other cards. If you can travel as a minimalist, the Apple Leather Wallet is good for a few cards, but it may require more space.

The new iPhone 12 Pro Max Rugged Folio is available in black and rustic brown colors for $ 79.95. The flap inside this case has 3 card slots and a cash slot with a rated capacity of 6 cards. I could easily carry my credit card, ORCA transit card, office access key, driver’s license and $ 20 bill.

A dark gray microfiber material covers the inside of the case and the wallet flap. Howin leather runs along the back and stretches with stitched edges to cover the entire front flap of the case. Leather looks and smells great.

The front flap is a bit smaller than the back, which provides display protection so that the front fits snugly on the edge of the TPU side bumper on the back piece. The case also provides 10 feet of drop protection, thanks to an internal shock absorbing bumper.

Buttons, openings and strap attachment points are the same as in a sturdy case. We would like to be able to use this case as a media kickstand with some kind of hinge that supports different viewing angles.

The Nomad Rugged Folio is the best full wallet case I’ve seen on the iPhone 12 series, and with MagSafe support, it could be the ultimate case for anyone who wants to keep their wallet at home.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos