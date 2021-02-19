ASUS ROG Phone 5 confirms its debut on March 10th, what we know so far





In our experience, ASUS’s ROG Phone family transcends gimmick features and continually delivers a true game-oriented experience, both in hardware and software, and through an ecosystem of auxiliary accessories (such as dual screen docks). I have provided it. So I’m very excited to know that ASUS is preparing to launch ROG Phone 5 next month.

What happened to ROG Phone 4? Leisure Suit Rally 4: Are you hanging out with a missing floppy? Not accurate. In some East Asian cultures, the number “4” is considered unlucky. In the United States, the number “13” seems to be considered unlucky (especially Friday the 13th). That’s why ASUS is jumping directly to ROG Phone 5.

The launch event is scheduled for March 10th and will display a countdown timer set by ASUS and a link to add the date and time to the calendar. Times start at 6 AM Eastern Standard Time (3 AM Pacific Standard Time). If you are in the United States, you may sleep through it and catch a summary after the fact. Or, even better, bookmark here on Hot Hardware. This is to report all the juicy details).What we know about the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 5

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard of ROG Phone 5. A previous leak, along with a teaser from ASUS, had already signaled an imminent new gaming phone.

Shown above is the rendering released by ASUS last month. Except for the outline of ROG Phone 5 with the Aries constellation superimposed, the whole is not displayed. We initially believed that this would make ROG Phone 5 debut between March 20th and April 19th, but given that we know it will be officially introduced on March 10th, it’s probably Retail will start at that time.

Previously leaked photos suggest that the ROG Phone 5 design language is similar to previous models, including the ROG Phone 3 reviewed last year. The following phones are reportedly certified by China 3C with device ID ASUS_I005DA. According to certification, it supports wired charging up to 65 watts. Beyond that, we have to make some informed guesses. ROG Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. So it’s like a lock on the ROG Phone 5 with a Snapdragon 888 processor and probably up to 16GB of memory.

The leaked image also emphasizes the placement of the triple camera on the back of the device. For reference, ROG Phone 3 also advertises three rear cameras, including a 64MP Sony IMX636 (f / 1.8) main camera, a 13MP (f / 2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f / 2.0) macro shooter. .. Even if your ROG Phone 5 doesn’t exceed these specifications, there’s no doubt that it meets at least these specifications.

I’m also interested in what capacity battery ASUS will have in next-generation gaming phones. ROG Phone 3 uses a large 6,000 mAh. This has achieved an insane battery life of 1,069 minutes (or 17 hours 49 minutes) in our tests with the PCMark Android Work 2.0 battery test. Even with the overclocked X-Mode on my phone turned on, I still managed an impressive time of 11 hours and 44 minutes.

Please wait until March 10 for details. We are also securing a unit for review, so please look forward to it!

