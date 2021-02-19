Pokemon GO Thunder Raid Guide Best Counter (February 2021)





Pokemon GO now includes some form of Pokemon from all regions of the in-game series, whether it’s a brand new Pokemon or a different format. Even if there are all Pokemon out there, the original 151 is still the most nostalgic for most players. That’s why this weekend the Pokemon GO Tour Kanto will be held and you can get all 151 original Pokemon. Some of these Pokemon are only found in raids, including the return of three legendary birds. As a result, this is a guide to the best Zapdos counters in February 2021.

The best thunder counter in February 2021

Our complete Zapdos raid guide is further down and answers all relevant questions about how to defeat his raid and Zapdos. Before that, you need a solid counter team, but here’s the best list. As an electric / flying Pokemon, Thunder is vulnerable to rock and ice attackers, so you will bring these big teams into battle. However, many features were added to Pokmon GO before February 2021, so read below the chart to see for rare exceptions and special cases.

Pokumon Fast Attack Charged Attack Down Rock Wrecker Mamos Wine Powder Snow Avalanche Lampard Smack Down Lock Slide Gallery Under Manitan Ice Fan Guava Ranch Tyranital Smack Downstone Edge Terra Kion Smack Down Rock Slide Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche

Since the last time I saw Thunder in the raid, more and more Mega Evolution and Shadow Pokemon have been introduced. That is, in addition to the basic list of Pokemon counters above, there are some additional options. The main new addition here is Mega Abomasnow. This is very useful with the Moveder Snow and Weather Ball move sets. Now let’s get down to the complete Zapdos raid guide below.

Pokemon GO Thunder Raid Guide

Here are some frequently asked questions and important tips regarding the February 2021 Pokemon GO raid on Thunder.

When will Zapdos Raids start and end in February 2021?

Zapdos will begin appearing in Pokemon GO’s 5-star raid in the local time zone at 9am on Saturday, February 20th. Players then have nine days to catch this legendary bird. He will leave at 8 am local time on Monday, March 1st. In addition, there will be a special raid day event for the legendary bird trio from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm local time on Sunday, February 28th.

Number of players required

Thunder isn’t the toughest legendary raid in Pokemon GO, but it still requires multiple trainers to beat him. If you have three players who are high-level best friends and have solid power-up counters, you can defeat Zapdos, which is rare and very difficult. Therefore, it is recommended to have at least 5 players, but if the player’s abilities are unknown, friendship or bad weather, more players will need to be deployed.

What the weather boosts Zapdo and the counter

Zapdos will have a tougher battle as the CP rises due to wind and rainy weather. Zapdos is also a tough enemy as it has so many attack types that Windy boosts Flying attacks and Rainy boosts Electric attacks. If you use Rock or Ice counters, Partly Cloudy or Snow is the best bet.

Zapdos 100% IV CP

In the absence of rising weather, Thunder will encounter 1930 CP to 2015 CP. A high CP means 100% perfect for IV, so if you’re lucky you’ll have to do your best to find it. In windy or rainy weather, the range shifts from 2413 CP to 2519 CP instead and reaches level 25 when caught.

Is Zapdos shiny or how to get shiny Zapdos

Yes, shiny zapdos can be caught on Pokemon GO Tour in February 2021: Pokemon GO in Kanto, but shiny zapdos have been available in the past. Niantic likes to tweak this a lot without announcing anything, but the odds of catching one should be in the 1/20 range. The more raids you have, the more chances you have in the shiny Zapdos, so you should continue to raid until you finally find one.

This is the February 2021 Zapdos Raid Guide, which has all the best counters in Pokemon GO.

