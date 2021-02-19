How the new wave of smart wearables humanizes technology





In an era of social isolation and distance, people understood how human connections are essential to feeling human … well, humans. Empathy and compassion are more important than ever.

Zepp, a smart wearable brand, aims to enable users to manage their personal health. The company is a supporter of physical, mental and emotional health. Innovative features, such as the Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) Health Assessment Platform, guide your health by converting advanced information about your heart rate and daily activity level into a single metric. This simple gesture shows that humanism is at the heart of wearable tech companies.

As we have seen from the pandemic, people are changing the way they manage their health and well-being. In this difficult time of limited physical interaction, it becomes even more important for tech companies to leverage innovation to serve their communities.

Meaningful smartwatch player

In the light of the pandemic, Zepp worked with experts, including general practitioner Dr. Sarah Jarvis, to study whether classic physical indicators of attraction, such as heart rate, have changed. The result is a reasonable reference slash personal checklist of the narrative’s physical reactions that show genuine appeal.

Adding a real-life element, the brand recorded two potential matches on a blind date and used a ZeppE smartwatch to monitor heart rate. The mini-film provided a heartwarming and heartwarming relief during the virtual Christmas celebration season, encouraging people to celebrate the healing power of human connections.

The inspiration behind Zepp’s vision comes from the history of using sensors to allow humans to move further. Ten years ago, the company used its own wearable sensor device to help monitor and analyze exercise data, creating a wave in the North American exercise market by doubling training results for athletes.

Fast-forwarding in 2021, Zepp is rethinking itself with a new look and feel, combining high-end design with excellent health and fitness tracking capabilities. Since the brand renewal in August 2020, it has announced several wellness-centric initiatives for the general public.

Zepp Global Sleep Research + World Sleep Society

In October, Zepp consulted with the World Sleep Society, the global sleep health authority, to commission an independent global sleep study of 12,000 respondents from six countries in these unprecedented times. I understand my concerns, perceptions and attitudes about sleep quality.

Recognizing the importance of what Zepp was doing, Dr. Lourdes Del Rosso, Co-Chair of World Sleep Day 2021 on behalf of the World Sleep Society, commented: , Eat a healthy diet, or exercise enough. Thanks to supporters like ZEPP for helping raise awareness about sleep and sleep disorders. “

Collaboration with Swedish creative mastermind to launch Zepp Lullaby Generator

Global sleep research has also revealed the role of music in helping people fall asleep. The free Lullaby Generator helps you create customized music based on your sleep patterns and enhance your night’s rest. The result is an immersive journey that combines music and sleep indicators. Existing Zepp users can log in to share their sleep metrics and automatically create their own personalized lullabies. Non-users can also participate by answering a few questions about sleep habits.

Lullaby Generator allows users to create customized sleep songs.

Lullaby Generator has won fan executives, made a huge impression, and screamed from fitness influential Obi Obadike and Julie Germaine, actress and writer Natalie Anderson, and neuroacoustic research expert Dr. Jeffrey Thompson. No wonder.

From intense research to personalized expansion of the smartwatch experience, Zepp’s work reveals ambitions to humanize technology and extend its effects beyond physical health. In an era of questionable technology, Zepp continues to demonstrate technological innovation and the integration of human values, harnessing technology for good and putting people first.

