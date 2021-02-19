What Android 12 can do Three things Android 11 can’t do





This week, Google announced Android 12, the latest version of the Android operating system. Now available as a developer preview. Android 12 is very similar to Android 11, but with some new features and some performance fixes aimed at improving the behavior of your smartphone. Smoothly.

If you want to try out a new OS, you can download and install Android 12 Developer Preview now. However, keep in mind that the initial developer preview is likely to be full of bugs and is not intended for the average person to try at this point. Especially on the primary device. Google will launch a public beta in May, with the final version scheduled to be released around August or September.

These are three of the biggest new features we’ve ever seen on Android 12 compared to Android 11.

Privacy feature of the app

According to a blog post on Android Developers, Google has added some new privacy features to the app to give users more transparency and control. One update provides more information about how cookies are used between sites, and another update changes the way apps export information, preventing activities, services, and receivers from being accidentally exported. Prevent

Please note that these policies are less stringent than Apple’s recent iOS software release policies. This includes a new app’s “Nutrition Facts Label” that informs users of the personal data that the app is collecting, and future changes that developers will need to ask users for permission. Gather data and track it across apps and websites.

Redesigned notification

On Android 12, Google has redesigned notifications to make them more modern and functional. Tap a notification to go directly to the app or action you want to perform, instead of initiating that action via an intermediary service. According to the blog post, this should make everything run faster.

As the tech site XDA Developers points out, Android 12 also has a new button that allows you to snooze non-essential notifications and select the duration. You can also turn on adaptive notification rankings so that Android can reposition notifications based on how different apps work and reset the rankings if you don’t like them.

One-handed mode

Android 12 seems to include some design changes that make it easier to operate your Android smartphone with one hand and thumb. XDA Developers has noticed that the updated configuration UI moves the search bar to the bottom of the display for easy access with one hand. We also revealed a new feature called “Silky Home” that makes the entire interface more suitable for one-handed use.

