LucidSight Acquires Colyseus Open Source Multiplayer Game Engine





LucidSight, the maker of blockchain games, has acquired Colyseus, an open source multiplayer engine, at a private price. The Colyseus project generates millions of active users each month and processes billions of requests each month.

Based in Los Angeles, LucidSight has created blockchain games such as MLB Champions and CSC featuring Star Trek and is now taking over the Colyseus brand, GitHub, and all social and support channels.

Lucid Sight will also launch a cloud-hosted service to further support Colyseus developers. Endel Dreyer, creator of Colyseus, joins the LucidSight team.

Lucid Sight will continue to work with the open source community to add features to the Colyseus open source library. Fazri Zubair, Chief Technology Officer of LucidSight, said in a statement that the engine was downloaded by more than 250,000 developers and studios. They use it to create a multiplayer game server. Its main function is that it can be deployed without the need for a network engineer.

According to Zubair, Lucid Sight makes game developers faster and more enjoyable by improving the engine, spending more time iterating game mechanisms, and spending less time optimizing / implementing server code. It helps.

Image Credit: Lucid Sight

Colyseuss’s proven track record of reliability and scalability has been tested over a five-year history. Bubbleboxs Raft Wars, a turn-based physics shooter, uses Colyseus, which currently hosts up to 250,000 active users each month and processes 500 million requests each month.

Battle Legends, the latest game from Hammerplay Studios, a battle royale pick-up and play shooter, has outsourced its real-time infrastructure to Colyseus. Battle Legends recently hit more than 5,000 concurrent users during its soft launch and will soon be released on iOS, Android, and HTML5.

Ravalmatic, a game development studio with over 100 titles, uses Colyseus for several multiplayer games.

Starting today, Lucid Sight is accepting registrations for a cloud-hosted version of Colyseus called Colyseus Arena, which will be released later in the month. Colyseus Arena is ideal for multiplayer game developers who need the power of Colyseus’ trusted server Node.js engine but want to reduce the complexity of server hosting so they can focus on game design.

Lucid Sight was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Randy Saaf, Octavio Herrera and Zubair. The game includes MLB Champion, CSC, HeroCade and Polyrunner. Colyseus was launched in 2015 by Endel Dreyer. He wanted to easily create a reliable multiplayer framework on the server for node.js to enhance his game.

