Apple lawyers are fighting for Steam sales data for hundreds of games





Apple subpoenized Valve as part of an ongoing proceeding with Fortnite developer Epic Games in November, and according to a new filing (via PC Gamer), Valve will provide extensive sales data for more than 400 games. Requested.

The move takes place in Apple’s ongoing battle for Epics’ efforts to avoid paying for the iOS App Store. Apple argues that Valves data is needed to calculate the market size of the distribution channels available to Epics, as Epic can theoretically serve games through Steam in addition to other digital markets. However, this data is also invaluable in assessing the game and app marketplaces where the Apples iOS App Store continues to compete with the Valves Steam marketplace.

Valve argues that Apple’s demands are extraordinary and challenge the order.

In one request, Apple asks Valve to procure a document that identifies the company.

(A) Total annual sales of apps and in-app products. (B) Annual advertising revenue from Steam. (C) Annual sales of external products due to Steam. (D) Annual revenue from Steam. (E) Annual revenue from Steam (total or net).

Apple argues that this data is important in determining the overall market size of the digital distribution channels available to Epics. The court has already asked Samsung to provide much of the same information, Apple said in a filing.

In addition, Apple is also requesting Valve to procure documents that show:

(A) The name of each app on Steam. (B) The date range when the app became available on Steam. (C) Prices for apps and in-app products available on Steam

The valve claims that the demand is too broad. In Valve’s view of filing, Apple has provided Valve with a list of 436 video games that it states are available on the Epic Game Store and Steam: (a) all versions and all from 2015 to the present. We have requested Valve to identify your digital content or provide comprehensive information about each of these game items on Steam, (b) all of them.

The information requested includes release dates, price changes, total game version and item revenue, individually categorized, and valve revenue associated with these versions, content, and items.

Valve imposes an extraordinary burden on Valve to perform a large number of queries, processes, and joins to create the documentation Apple requires, and does not retain this data as part of its normal operations. Claims. (This filing also mentions that Apple has reduced data requirements from all over 30,000 games on Steam to 436 games in 10 years.)

Valve also wants Apple to sell and price information for third-party games, but instead of getting the information directly from third-party developers, it takes a shortcut by sub-pouring Valve. Claims to be.

On Wednesday, Epic filed a formal antitrust allegation against Apple with the European Commission, claiming that Apple not only harmed competition in the app distribution and payment process, but also eliminated it altogether.

