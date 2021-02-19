



The Learning With Google event, held a few days ago, provided a lot of new information about what’s happening behind the scenes about Google services for the education sector. Michael described the biggest changes that happened to both teachers and students in the transition from G Suite for Education to Google Workspace for Education, but there was also a bit of news about the new education-focused Chromebook.

Google pitched over 40 new Chromebooks along the way and didn’t really emphasize the specs of these new Chromebooks, but some of them were moving around quickly on the screen. Some of these Chromebooks are already available, so I’m not sure exactly what the new educational Chromebooks mean. In any case, with so many new Chrome OS devices for schools to choose from this year, the inventory issues seen throughout 2020 shouldn’t occur.

Limozeen becomes accidental

As you know, Chromebooks are developed under the Chord Tablets. We refer to them often, and every Chrome OS device has a ridiculous codename until it’s officially announced. For example, I’ve been watching Nightfury for a year and only learned a few months ago with my real name, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2.

In a similar way, we track Limozeen as one of the few Chromebooks with Qualcomm Snapdragon. We got in touch with one of the others quite early on Lazor and are very much looking forward to the arrival of Coachz, but these names are placeholders for development hardware until the Chromebook is ready for more public release. It’s just that. Watch the video below to see what you see at 1:10:39.

Jump to 1:10:39 to see Limozeen

Someone didn’t seem to pay much attention to any of the upcoming Chromebooks featured in the video, and the codename was dropped just below it. Don’t get me wrong. This Chromebook is rarely sold under the name Limozeen. It’s just the Acer Chromebook 511 and will be on the market that way. But at least everyone knows what’s going on with this particular Chromebook development board right now, right?

With so many Chromebooks out there and weird model names that often annoy these devices, it should definitely happen in the end. Worthwhile, it’s great to see at least one of these Snapdragon 7c Chromebooks created for students and appearing as an always-on device with LTE. Qualcomm clearly manufactures many processors and SoCs with LTE as part of the equation, so it makes sense to see this option appear on educational equipment. Water also expects to begin seeing future LTE versions of MediaTek devices and the rest of 2021 unfolding. It will be a very fun year.

