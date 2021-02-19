Technological innovation continues to drive Apple stock





For these reasons, interest in Apple stocks is growing.

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, Apple announced its first quarter financial results ending December 26, 2020. The earnings report is certainly impressive, with revenues up 21% (year-on-year) to a record $ 111.4 billion. Diluted quarterly earnings per share were reported up 35% to $ 1.68. The company generated most of its quarterly revenue from overseas sales at 64%. For these and many other reasons, AAPL remains on the highest stock watch list for February 2021.

As a socially responsible company, Apple has also promised to invest $ 350 billion nationwide. Apple’s cash flow was $ 38.8 billion, but the most striking factor to date was Apple’s return to shareholders, which was $ 30 billion during the quarter. On February 11, an Apple dividend of $ 0.205 per share was paid. The latest financial results were broadcast live on the webcast.

Apple Car Story Stimulates Demand for Apple Stock

All the turmoil over Apple’s earnings report, which has recently surged in stock prices, faced a pullback in mid-February. The company is symbolic. It was the first to open the door to personal computing technology and continues to be the front runner in the industry. Thanks to the extraordinary success of Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, iPod, iWatch and other high-tech devices, Apple continues to be a global game changer.

The 2007 iPhone launch has forever redefined Apple’s success. Over the years, customers have been holding iPhones for a long time, increasing sales and curbing runaway growth in Apple’s stock market. Nonetheless, Apple is preparing for a major growth driver with 5G-enabled smartphones. The iPhone-12 series debuted in October 2020 and priced between $ 699 and $ 1099. These sophisticated devices feature powerful processing technology, sophisticated new designs, and enhanced cameras.

The positive thing is that the sales of these tech gizmos are off the charts, helping to boost Apple’s stock price. Still, on the day Apple scheduled the iPhone 12 online event, traders’ sentiment towards Apple was sluggish, with stocks just below 3%. However, Apple’s first recent developments have also helped keep the company firmly in place with Apple chip processing features installed on Mac computers. This is the first time Apple has introduced this computing technology in place of the Intel chip.

Apple growth driver

Wearable technology and services are Apple Inc’s leading business growth drivers. The company’s service revenue increased 24% to $ 15.8 billion in the first quarter of 2021. This includes Apple Arcade, Apple TV, Apple Pay, Apple Music, AppleCare, the App Store, and iCloud. Despite facing a scrutiny of app monopoly on the App Store, the company remains highly profitable (reduced commissions from 30% to 15%). The amount of wearable technology is also increasing, with approximately $ 13 billion reported in the quarter to December.

If the discussions between Hyundai and Apple are believed and there is little reason to doubt them, then Apple may be at risk of crustal movement. The company is said to be interested in developing self-driving EVs. Just a few weeks ago, Bloomberg News reported that Apple had set an ambitious $ 3.6 billion target for electric vehicles with South Korean car maker Kia. Apple will be designing at its Georgia factory within the next four years. A recent report that Apple has shelved car manufacturing plans has surfaced, but the idea has been of interest to many investors.

Apple’s technical outlook

In terms of technical factors, Apple’s spot price of $ 135 (February 12, 2021) is halfway between the Bollinger Bands cap of $ 144.08 and the Bollinger Bands cap of $ 126.58. This indicates that stock prices are flat and unlikely to experience a dramatic rise or fall in the short term. In terms of moving averages, Apple’s short-term moving average (50-day moving average) is $ 130.80 and long-term moving average (200-day moving average) is $ 109.80. These averages are slowly rising towards Apple’s current prices, demonstrating recent stability.

Momentum indicators such as Ichimoku Cloud are still in favor of Apple, despite declining inventories. The company is steadily increasing its revenue and revenue year-on-year, with a recommended scale of 1 representing strong buys and 5 representing sells, and Apple is considered a solid buy with a 2 rating. Earnings forecast for the first quarter of 2020, the second quarter of 2020, the third quarter of 2020, and the fourth quarter of 2020 (price earnings ratio is 36.65). While a recent pullback on Wall Street will naturally undermine bullish sentiment, Apple has proved itself to be the gold equivalent of volatile high-tech stocks.

