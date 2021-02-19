Testing and Measurement: T-Mo Renews Peachtree Corners 5G Tech Incubator





T-Mobile US has set up a 5G technology incubator in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and continues to support Sprint’s Curiosity IoT and 5G R & D centers. Peachtree Corners’Curiosity Lab is working with Georgia Institute of Technology to implement a new 5G Connected Future incubator program at Peachtree Corners’ 500-acre smart city technology park, which includes a 25,000-square-foot innovation center and three miles. Self-driving car test track.

T-Mobile US said it can use both “Extended Range 5G” (read: 600 MHz) and “Ultra Capacity 5G” (read: 2.5 GHz) throughout the Peachtree Corners site. (The location of Peachtree Corners was Sprint’s early deployment site for the 2.5 GHz spectrum.) The incubator program was managed in partnership with the Georgia Techs Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) and launched in 2014 with the T-Mobile Accelerator. It is an extension of the program. .. The 5GConnectedFuture program is the fourth ATDC of its kind and also covers health, retail and financial technology incubation programs.

John Saw, T-Mobile US’s advanced and emerging technology EVP, called the place “the most advanced living lab in the country” and “occurs when entrepreneurs and developers build the next big thing. We can’t wait to see the innovations we make, with 5G backed by these world-class resources.

Other test news:

– Keysight Technologies reported first-quarter revenue of $ 1.18 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and quarterly profit of $ 172 million, compared to $ 163 million in the year-ago quarter. Keysight’s Communications Solutions Group’s revenues increased 4% compared to the first quarter of last year, and the Electronic Industrial Solutions Group’s year-over-year growth was a whopping 18%. Keysight said EISG’s growth was driven by semiconductor measurement and general electronics solutions, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

“Keysight has made a good start in the first quarter and this year, with both revenue and revenue exceeding our guidance limits. Keysight Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Nersesian said in a statement that orders and revenue growth for the quarter were driven by strong execution and strong demand for a broad portfolio of differentiated solutions across all regions. Gain momentum in the end market and enter this year with confidence in earnings and earnings growth trajectory.

Keysite said this week that Qualcomm Technologies debuted its first 16-port 400 Gigabit Ethernet test system, Ares ONE, using a 5G test product to verify the first 5G New Radio data connectivity under 3GPP Release 16. It was. -S, intended for testing network equipment and data centers.

– Viavi Solutions has released a new update to the Open RAN test suite. This includes the O-RAN subsystem and end-to-end testing for conformance, performance, and interoperability. Transport network test including 4G and 5G front holes. Network assurance tests including operational assurance, troubleshooting and optimization.

In a statement, Viavi CTO Sameh Yamany said that O-RAN’s promise goes beyond many of the benefits of an open ecosystem, including a solid foundation of virtualized network elements, and rushing to improve speed and scalability. It enables us to capture the growing 5G market. However, the complexity of the multi-vendor O-RAN architecture presents critical challenges for successful network development, deployment, and operation, and thorough validation, integration, and troubleshooting with a complete set of advanced test solutions. will be needed.

Viavi also recently said its Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segment plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Viavi will also relocate its headquarters to a new facility. The facility will accommodate at least 100 employees by 2022. In preparation for this move, the company has already relocated its headquarters to a temporary office in Scottsdale. The San Jose offices of both companies will continue to function as functional center of excellence and sales offices.

– Teledyne LeCroy has released Eclipse M52, a protocol analyzer and exerciser that supports the JEDEC UFS 3.1, MIPI UniPro v1.8, and M-PHY v4.1 HS-G4 standards. According to the company, if these specifications are available, the solution can be upgraded to support JEDEC UFS 4.0, MIPI UniPro v2.0, and M-PHY v5.0 HS-G5.

Related article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos