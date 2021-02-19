Google plans to push Chrome OS directly to Android 12





Chrome OS has reportedly made a big leap to Android 12. This is pretty important to say the least. The current state of virtual Android in Chrome OS is on Android 9, so it’s a few generations behind.

How about Android 10? Or Android 11? According to Android police, evidence shows that all of this will be skipped altogether and instead the virtual Android state of Chrome OS will be migrated to Android 12.

The details are a bit minor at the moment, but they’re there, suggesting that Google is already in the process of moving things forward. Android 12, which hasn’t been released for mobile phones yet, was released in the developer preview form earlier this week.

So there is plenty of time for Google to continue developing on versions for Chromebooks and other Chrome OS machines. Given that Android 12 for Android devices will not be released until sometime later this year.

Android 12 for Chrome OS is suggested by the new Chromium Gerrit entry

The new Chromium Gerrit entry shows that Google is working hard on the virtual version of Android 12. It is based on the development of Chrome OS with virtual machines.

In the entry, some strings of letters and numbers look meaningless at first glance. But that’s not really the case. In stringAdd android-vm-sc, “VM” represents a virtual machine and “SC” represents a snow cone that is reported to be the internal codename for Android 12.

The letter S is rereferenced in the Chromium Gerrit entry in relation to the Android Runtime for Chrome.

What does this mean now?

There is basically nothing at this point. Google hasn’t officially mentioned Android 12 for Chrome OS yet. So it may be working, but there is no developer preview version that users can install on their Chromebooks like Android smartphones.

This means that there is currently nothing to dig into when it comes to features and visual changes. However, if you use Chrome OS a lot and are waiting for a leap forward in version, it’s still exciting to think about.

Also, it may take some time before a user-installable version is released. However, if you want to install the first developer preview of Android 12 on your smartphone, it’s easy to install by following simple steps that don’t take too long.

Please note that you need a Pixel smartphone for that, at least a Pixel 3 and you need to manually flash the software.

