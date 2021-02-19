Motorola Moto E7 Power launches 5,000mAh battery in India





It seems that Motorola can’t stop launching new smartphones. According to the latest official Motorola tweet, the company has announced the new Motorola Moto E7 Power.

In particular, the Motorola Moto E7 Power has just been launched in India and is a low-cost device packed with some decent specs. Last month, the company launched a number of smartphones, including the Motorola One 5G Ace, Moto G Stylus, Moto G Play, and Moto G Power.

Later this month, three new smartphones, the Moto G10, G30 and E7 Power, came online, but haven’t been released yet. In addition, there are reports suggesting that Motorola will soon announce a Snapdragon 800 series smartphone.

And a few days ago, Motorola released the Moto E6i with Android 10 Go Edition. Fast forward so far, Motorola is back again with another new device called the Moto E7 Power.

The Moto E7 Power comes with a 6.5-inch, 20: 9 aspect ratio, HD + resolution display. It has a water drop notch to store a 5MP selfie camera. This device is powered by Helio G25 SoC. Motorola has Android 10 on its device.

There are two memory and RAM options, 2GB / 32GB and 4GB / 64GB. For further expansion, the device has a dedicated microSD card slot that allows up to 1TB of storage expansion.

The Moto E7 Power fingerprint reader is on the back with a dual camera setup

Entering the camera details, the phone rocks the dual camera setup. It consists of a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro lens.

In addition, there is a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Moto E7 Power. The good news is that if you use the Google Assistant more often, it has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the right side of your device.

Other features of the device include x2 MIMO support, IP52 rating, and a USB-C port for charging. This looks great because Type-C ports aren’t often found on low-cost devices.

The phone holds a 3.5mm headphone jack. Motorola has released the Moto E7 Power in two colors, Tahitian Blue and Coral Red. Speaking of batteries, it has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Another good thing that Indians are concerned with is that Motorola claims that the Moto E7 Power is a “100% Indian” phone, according to official press notes.

The Moto E7 Power will be available via Flipkart from February 26th. The price of this device is Rs 7,499 ($ ​​105/85) for the base variant (2GB / 32GB). On the other hand, the price of the 4GB / 64GB model is 8,299 Indian rupees ($ 115/95). It is not clear if the device will be available in other markets.

Introducing # PowerpackedEntertainer # motoe7power, which changes the way you experience entertainment with its powerful features. From just 7,499! Available at @Flipkart and major retailers from 12:00 pm on February 26th. Save the date! https://t.co/oXGLp45rQt pic.twitter.com/8GsID51uqr

Motorola India (@motorolaindia) February 19, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos