Wyze Cam V3 Review | PCMag





The Wyze Cam V3 is the third generation of the company’s affordable home security cameras, offering the same features as its predecessors at an incredibly low price of $ 19.99. In addition to sharp 1080p video, free cloud storage, local storage, compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, this new version supports IFTTT, color night vision, intelligent motion detection, fast frame rates and more. Will be done. It’s a great camera for monitoring inside and outside your home, and the fact that it’s only $ 20 recommends us as the winner of our new Editor’s Choice Award for an affordable security cam. Make it easy to do.

More features than ever

Wyze Cam V3 is similar to Wyze Cam V2, but with subtle differences. It has a square black camera surface, as opposed to the round surface found on V2 cameras, and has rounded edges as opposed to the sharp corners of the V2. In addition, the V3 has an IP65 weather resistance rating, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The cube-shaped V3 measures 2.2 x 2.0 x 2.0 inches (HWD) and sits on a hinged square base that increases overall height by 1.2 inches when fully extended. The hinges provide 180 degree vertical movement and use a swivel mechanism for 360 degree horizontal maneuverability.

On the front of the camera are a lens, a microphone, and an LED indicator. The LEDs are lit blue when everything is connected and functioning properly, and flash red and blue during the setup process. There’s a speaker and a hard-wired USB power cable on the back of the camera, and a micro SD card slot and reset button at the bottom, both protected by a rubber cover.

The box contains a camera, a 6-foot USB extension power cable, a USB power adapter, a wall mount plate, mounting screws, and a quick start guide.

The Wyze Cam V3 boasts several performance upgrades over the V2. It uses a starlight sensor that enables color night vision to deliver 1080p video at 20fps with a 130 degree field of view. In comparison, the V2 offers a black and white night vision device, captures video at 15 fps and has a 110 degree field of view. In addition, the V3 has a built-in 80dB siren that sits on top of the camera and can be used with the Wyze Spotlight Kit ($ 9.99), which triggers when the camera detects motion.

When V3 detects movement or sound, it records a 12-second clip and stores it in the cloud for free for 14 days, but there is a 5-minute cooldown period between events that the camera does not record. However, if you install a 32GB microSD card (sold separately), you can record continuously for 24 hours, and you can view the images in time-lapse mode.

The camera also supports human detection and will soon support vehicle, package and animal detection, but you will need a Wyze Cam Plus subscription to access these features. Cam Plus offers the above intelligent motion detection feature as a 14-day history of full-length video for $ 1.25 per month, with no cooldown period and as long as the motion lasts.

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands are supported, but Apple HomeKit integration is not supported. However, V3 works with the IFTTT applet, which allows integration with third-party smart home devices. You can also create rules to integrate your camera with other Wyze devices such as smart light bulbs, motion sensors and door locks.

The V3 camera uses the same mobile app (for Android and iOS) as all other Wyze devices. The home screen contains panels for all installed Wyze products. The V3 panel contains a still image of the camera view and an on / off button. You can tap the panel to launch Live Stream and turn your smartphone sideways to view it in full screen mode.

Below the video panel are five buttons.[サウンド]Use the button to mute and unmute the sound,[録音]You can use the button to record the video manually.[話す]The button initiates a two-way conversation,[写真]The button takes a still image of the current view.[その他]Tap the button to open a panel with the button at the bottom of the video screen and enable motion tagging. This will place a box around what is triggering the motion sensor. Enable the siren. Watch timeline videos; View videos and photos in the album. Turn off the camera.

Tap the gear icon in the upper right corner to access the settings screen. On this screen, you can enable / disable motion and recording, configure notifications, adjust motion and audio detection sensitivity levels, configure night vision settings, and enable recording to SD card. Here you can also enable the setting to send a push alert when the camera starts recording and detects smoke or the sound of a CO alarm. Use the schedule and automation settings to create rules for the camera to interact with other Wyze devices and create notification schedules.

Great acting

Like any Wyze device, the V3 camera is easy to install. Simply download the mobile app, create an account and tap the plus icon in the upper left corner of your home screen.[デバイスの追加]After tapping[カメラ]Tap and select Wyze Cam V3 from the list.

Follow the onscreen instructions to connect the camera to a power outlet and make sure the LED is flashing red.[次へ]Tap and it’s at the bottom of the camera[セットアップ]Press the button. When you hear “Ready to connect”, try again in the app[次へ]Tap. Select your Wi-Fi network, enter your password, use Wyze Cam to scan the QR code on your mobile screen and wait until you hear “QR code scanned”. At this point, the camera is added to your network and Alexa device list. Give your camera a name and you’re ready to go.

V3 worked well in the test. The daytime color quality is excellent and 1080p video looks sharp and distortion-free. The color night vision feature works well, but as you’ve seen with other cameras, the colors aren’t as vibrant as you get during the day or when the room is brightly lit.

Sound and motion detection works as intended, but both sensitivity levels should be reduced to avoid alerts from background noise and motion from small pets. The alert arrives as soon as it is triggered and the recorded video is as clear as live. The camera did a great job of identifying human movements and responded successfully to Alexa voice commands for streaming video to the Amazon Echo Show. My automation of having the camera illuminate a wise light bulb when motion was detected also worked fine.

The two-way audio is big enough and clean, and the built-in siren is big enough to be heard throughout my house.

Hard to hit

The Wyze Cam V3 is one of the most feature-rich home security cameras you can buy, even if you’re willing to spend more money. It not only provides high quality 1080p video, but also color night vision, local and cloud storage, intelligent motion and sound detection, and voice control. It integrates seamlessly with other Wyze devices such as door locks, smart light bulbs and sensors, and supports IFTTT applets to work with many third-party devices. Sure, it’s not as sharp as the Arlo Pro 3, which offers 2K resolution, but the Arlo costs $ 200 and requires a separate hub. If you need 2K video, the $ 51.99 Eufy Indoor Cam 2K is the best and most affordable option, but it doesn’t support IFTTT and you can’t even work outdoors. For $ 20, you can’t buy a better security camera than the Wyze Cam V3 and you’ve won the Editor’s Choice Award.

Wyze Cam V3 Specifications Connection Wi-Fi Integration Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT Notification Push View 130 Degree Resolution 1080p Storage Cloud, Local Bidirectional Audio Available Mechanical Pan / No Tilt Night Vision Available Alarm

