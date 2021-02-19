The release of the new Nier dominates Japanese games





Nier is one of the predominant properties of the publisher Square Enix. And now, the new games in the series are crushing the Japanese sales charts. This isn’t really its name, the upcoming Nier Replican Ver.1.22474487139. The game is still coming in April. Instead, that Nier: a reincarnation of mobile devices that are popular with Japanese viewers.

Nier: Reincarnation made its debut for iOS and Android earlier this week and quickly jumped to the top of the charts.

[Nier Reincarnation] Easy game analyst Dr. Selkan Toto jumped to a very strong fourth place in the iPhone’s total app ranking on Twitter on the day the game was released. This rarely happens.

Toto means that it usually takes time for a game to reach the top charts of Japanese mobile stores. And when the game is in the top five or so, it usually stays that momentum for months, if not years.

Since its launch date, Reincarnation has grown its sales force even further. According to industry tracking company App Annie, Nier is currently the best-selling iPhone game in Japan.

Image Credit: App Annie

Nier: Part of the appeal of Reincarnation is that Square Enix positions it as a true entry in the series. Nier: Automata director Taro Yokoo also oversaw the rebirth in the same role. That probably means that the game touches on the same theme that Automata loved so much. Or maybe the fans are just appearing on the soundtrack. In any case, the game is already a huge success.

Combining both platforms, Nier could already make $ 2 to $ 3 million a day, Toto said.

All Square Enix has to do now is for those players to come back.

Nier: Reincarnation doesn’t have a global release date yet.

