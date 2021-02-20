Android 12 is experimenting with machine learning to ease the burden of gesture navigation a bit





Navigating a mobile OS using gestures instead of hard or soft buttons isn’t perfect and is definitely the case on Android today. But what if the phone tries to learn to roll back, return to the home screen, or return to the home screen when swiping from the edge of the screen? Google may be trying to find out.

Quinny899 on the XDA-Developers forum uses the SystemUI app’s EdgeBackGestureHandler script to pick up a new TensorFlow Lite model in Android 12 using a related vocabulary file called “backgesture” featuring the package names of 43,000 apps. I was able to. Quinny899).

Perhaps this model uses the swipe data recorded from these apps (specifically the start and end pixels) to determine if the swipe requires navigating within the app or into the system. It may be.

Current gesture sensitivity setting

Model-based gesture navigation has been reported to be activated within Android 12 Developer Preview 1 by triggering a flag. From now on, it will take time to consider whether variable swipe tolerances work better for users than current hard presets.

For more information on the Android 12 release, check out the announcement post detailing the new features here. If you want to install Developer Preview on your device, check out the Android 12 Download Guide for instructions.

