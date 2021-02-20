Watch Cyberpunk 2077, Anthem and other video games fail | Video





Hype doesn’t always match reality, experts say

Imagine this. The release of the game, which took years to develop, was very exciting.

You have saved your money to buy it, and you are ready to start your game.

Launch the console or PC and you’ll see that the game you’ve been dreaming about is the flop.

Wow.

For some gamers, this scenario is a reality.

Recently, games like Anthem and Cyberpunk 2077 have been in the news. There’s all the wrong reasons for bugs, crashes, rush planning, not cutting-edge design, storytelling, and graphics.

This has led some angry game fans to request answers and refunds.

So what are some of the biggest game failures, and why do they happen?

Pay attention to the video and listen to the following: Which game is at the top of the flop list for game journalist Rachel Weber? Video game consoles that do not meet the standards. Why video games fail. And what you can do to prevent huge games will fail in the future.Cyberpunk 2077 has been refunded

Some say that the role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077” set in the Future City is destined to fail from the moment it is released in December 2020.

Rachel Weber, Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar.com, said: “Expectations and hype were so high that the game was always struggling to meet them.

“And when it came out, it was even worse.”

Despite selling nearly 13 million copies, the game didn’t work and many gamers demanded a refund.

As a result of this protest from disappointed fans, Sony and Microsoft have offered a full refund to anyone who purchases the game from the online store.

Disputed proceedings and trend hackers

Just as I thought it wouldn’t get worse, two proceedings were filed against development studio CD Projekt Red against the misleading fans and buyers of Cyberpunk 2077.

According to the proceedings documents, the proceedings replaced game investors who were angry that “the game was virtually unplayable on the current generation of Xbox or PlayStation systems due to a huge number of bugs.” Was raised.

However, the trouble was not over.

On February 11, CD Projekt Red told The Verge, a game news website, that it had been hacked, “specific data” had been stolen, and a ransom was required.

An example of one player’s in-game footage from Cyberpunk 2077. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The stolen file contains source code and information about Cyberpunk 2077.

Hackers tried to make money from the game studio in exchange for returning the data.

In a Twitter post, CD Projekt Red states that it will not succumb to requests or talk to hackers, even if it means an online breach or information theft.

(Image credit: cdprojektred / Twitter)

Return to top from flop

After all, failure doesn’t have to be eternal.

According to Weber, No Man’s Sky, a space exploration game that failed in 2016, was re-released in 2018 with patches and fixes.

And a new version finally delivered to fans of dreamy space visuals and missions was promised.

Weber said the same thing happened with Cyberpunk 2077 and he hopes he can play a great game with a little more time and polish.

Recent images from No Man’s Sky show improved graphics and playability. (Image credit: Hello Games)

“now, [No Man’s Sky] It’s a beautiful, huge, amazing experience, much like what it was supposed to be in 2016, “says Weber.

“And they actually regained a lot of respect from their fans, and they now have a really great community,” she said.

How does Game Studio avoid big mistakes?

Top Image Credits: Designed by CD Projekt Red, Philip Street / CBC

