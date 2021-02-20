The next Windows 10, Office LTSC release will shorten the support lifecycle-Redmond Channel Partner





news

Next Windows 10, Office LTSC released to shorten support lifecycle ByKurt Mackie February 19, 2021

The next Long Term Service Channel (LTSC) releases for Windows 10 and Microsoft Office are both scheduled for late 2021, with less support for each five years.

In a Thursday announcement by Joe Lurie, senior product manager at Microsoft 365, Microsoft elaborated on the five-year support cut. Reductions are being made to align the life cycle of the two products.

Today we are announcing the next versions of Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC to be released in the second half of 2021 (H2). The Windows 10 client LTSC changes to a 5-year life cycle. Changes to the next persistent version of Office. This change addresses the same regulatory and restricted scenarios and device needs.

Another reason Microsoft is reducing its five-year support for these products is “many. [customers] People who previously installed the LTSC version for the information worker’s desktop found that they didn’t need the entire 10-year life cycle, “Lurie claimed.

If a product is no longer supported, Microsoft will no longer provide security patches for that product, which may pose a risk to its use.

Continuing Fixed Lifecycle Policy Future Windows 10 LTSC products will not have the “mainstream” and “extended” support phases traditionally seen in Microsoft’s fixed lifecycle policy product support for business users. “It’s just five years of support,” Lurie explained in the comments section of the announcement.

In fact, Microsoft claims that future Windows 10 LTSC and Office LTSC products fall under the fixed lifecycle policy. This has traditionally had two 5-year support phases, for a total of 10 years of support.

“Both Office LTSC and Windows 10 LTSC will continue to comply with fixed lifecycle policies,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365, in another Thursday announcement.

No changes to support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise For Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC users, Lurie guarantees that support will not be dropped.

Microsoft acknowledges that LTSC is useful when the device cannot tolerate frequent changes. In these situations, the 10-year lifecycle support policy is retained, but only for users of Windows 10 IoT Enterprise products targeted for Internet of Things use case scenarios.

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC will be supported for 5 years, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC will be supported for 10 years, but they are basically the same product. Lully admitted that only the license was different.

“The two operating systems are equivalent to binaries, but with different licenses,” he said.

Office LTSC, Office 2021, and future price increases Microsoft will not only reduce product support for the next Office LTSC release by five years. We also plan to raise the price of our products by about 10%.

However, organizations can still purchase new Office LTSC products through “perpetual” licenses. Here’s how Spataro explained it:

As with previous releases, Office LTSC continues to be a device-based “persistent” license. Designed as a special product for specific scenarios, the price of Office Professional Plus, Office Standard, and individual apps will increase by up to 10% when generally available. Also, every release asks if there is another release, so it’s nice to see our commitment to another release in the future.

Purchasing through a perpetual license means that your organization purchases only once, rather than paying a regular subscription fee. However, permanent licensees are not eligible for new feature updates.

Microsoft plans to release Office 2021 products to consumers and small business users through perpetual licenses. This will be done “later this year”. However, support for Office 2021 will also be reduced to a total of 5 years.

Future Office products will be available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions at the time of shipment.

New subscription-only server product Microsoft plans to provide additional information about the next server product “in the coming months,” Spataro said without providing details.

Microsoft announced in September that new server products such as Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, and Project will only be available via subscription. No information is provided about what the change means to the organization and how it will affect product support.

At the time, Microsoft had indicated that Exchange Server 2019 would have two years of extended support. However, according to Microsoft’s Product Lifecycle Page, Exchange Server 2019 is only supported for 1 year and 10 months. Other Microsoft 2019 branded server products have had their extended support life reduced in a similar way, but Microsoft doesn’t seem to announce these changes. Microsoft acknowledges that the 2019 server expansion support reductions have been made to move the organization to a subscription-based model.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos