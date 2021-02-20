Google Penalty Coming May





Google has promised to double its policy of penalizing poorly designed websites with low rankings in search engine returns in the next update scheduled for May. Basically, trucking sites that suffer from poor performance on mobile devices, annoying pop-up ads, difficulty operating, or similar drawbacks are punished by Google search engines.

Jeffrey Jose, Google’s product manager, said these signals are continuous to help users recognize the experience of interacting with web pages and enable people to get the most informative and enjoyable experience from the web. Measure whether it contributes to the work.

A ranking system called the Google Page Experience is expected to hit the websites of competing trucks for the same keywords and key phrases the most. Example: Two trucking companies that use key phrases that feature the same keywords and equivalent content have a poorly designed website with a low Google ranking and a well-designed site with a high ranking. It will be displayed in.

Not surprisingly, many trucking companies are already preparing for the upcoming crackdown by arranging their websites in time for the May deadline or making sure everything is already top notch. ..

We certainly see [complying with Google] Wade Anderson, Chief Information Officer of Bay & Bay Transportation, states it as competitive. Now that the content, user navigation, and keywords are well-formed, we’re running a complete optimization process to ensure the best performance. We take organic search seriously because our website is a great source of leads for trucking candidates, as well as shippers and other carriers.

Justin Walters, Director of West Side Transport, agreed: We will make sure that the site meets Google’s standards. It is very important to do everything you can to stay competitive without spending money on increasing search results.

Some truck drivers are demanding that Google again fine-tune the website according to Google’s standards, or the result that the truck podcast Talk CDL’s Troio Stin is more philosophical about the new standard. You may be dissatisfied with the news that you are facing. After all, he said, all the upgrades that Google plans to reward are designed to make cruising easier for web users and more beneficial to the companies that market them. ..

Jeron Rennie, a social media specialist at Anderson Trucking Service, looks at future crackdowns from a similar perspective. He works with the understanding that when you compete in the digital space, you were never completely accomplished.

According to Lenny, our website and our entire digital presence never set it up and forget about that effort. We are always listening and doing our best to stay ahead of the curve. This update of Google’s ranking criteria was not a surprise to us. As a result, we have already been working on meeting requirements for several months.

Jane Jazrawy, CEO of Carriers Edge, added: In most cases, it’s a way to encourage everyone to improve the performance of your site across the industry. Anyone who sells online services should already be doing what Google recommends here.

Of course, Google’s announcement that the crackdown is approaching is echoing across the Web, given that Google dominates searches around the world. According to Statista, 87% of all web searches are done using the Google search engine.

Google has been penalizing poorly designed websites with low search engine rankings for years, but this latest policing initiative is only about how websites work on mobile devices. Focus on it. This makes sense given that by 2025, nearly three-quarters of all Internet users will access the Web using only smartphones, according to a report from the World Advertising Research Center.

With this crackdown, Google is experimenting with ideas that use graphic icons in the web address bar to show if your website is badly designed or performing. So far, the appearance of icons that indicate poor page experience is still talked about, but it’s certainly worth watching carefully.

This latest update emphasizes the importance of having a technically sound website, said Tyler Cameron, senior SEO manager at digital marketing firm Seer. We often have a great deal of emphasis on content. But keep in mind that the foundation must also be there.

In fact, according to Sergio Arboledas, SEO manager for digital marketing firm MintTwist, even the slightest flaw in page speed can have a devastating impact on website visits.

According to CarriersEdges Jazrawy, technical tweaking of trucking sites can take some time, but upgrade knowledgeable truck drivers can access recruitment pages from truck drivers trying to jump to a new company. , You can get unexpected rewards.

Still, some fleets believe that optimizing their website for Google will only yield so far.

Todd Sanning, director of marketing and recruitment at TransWood, said the truth of the market is that no matter how powerful a company’s search engine optimization is, Google’s paid ads will always appear on top of top organic search results. That is. We found that investing in search results-driven advertising is more cost-effective for hiring drivers and mechanics than investing heavily in SEO optimization.

Others in the truck industry, tired of Google’s ongoing attempts to direct the way the Web works, are considering appreciation, but haven’t responded to Google’s recommendations.

For example, JTPeters, CEO of app developer Truck Driver Power, said truck drivers can be found on Google’s websites such as Reddit, a social networking site where truck drivers hang out online, and Waze, an online driving route and mapping service. Advertising with competitors is more cost effective than engaging in a complete technical modification of their website.

Instead of fighting in Google’s Red Sea, exploring other ways to reach it will probably have better results, Peters said.

Fortunately, for search giants and those who want to continue playing the game, Google provides detailed guidance on the metrics used to monitor the design and performance of mobile websites.

Here’s a breakdown of these signals and the main tools you can use to see in great detail how to improve the performance and design of your trucking website.

Poor performance on mobile devices: Given that good performance on mobile devices has been Google’s Holy Grail for many years, it’s no wonder that search engines have doubled the requirements for this performance metric. In a nutshell, trucking sites that aren’t designed for visitors using smartphones or similar small-screen devices will be punished by the Google Page Experience rating. Annoying pop-ups and other interstitials: Google’s that clenching teeth when a website overloads the screen with pop-ups, slide-in-to-view offers, and similar annoyances penalizes these actions. We need to welcome new determinations. Yes, pop-ups and similar ads may work. But if as a result Google drops your website to a lower ranking in search engine returns, they may no longer be worth the risk. Malicious Software: Malware and similar software are often embedded in websites without the knowledge of the website owner, but Google finds such software if the website owner finds it. , Will be penalized. Make sure to continuously monitor the potential for sabotage of your website. No HTTPS: Most site owners received a note a few years ago that Google would penalize websites that don’t use the HTTPS standard. A form of communication used between a website and a web browser that ensures that all data transmitted is encrypted. Such encryption is important for a more secure exchange on credit cards and websites that accept similar sensitive information. So if you’re still using the old HTTP standard, it’s definitely time to switch. Slow loading: Google’s speed equation is simple. The faster your website is downloaded in your browser, the higher the potential ranking it will win in Google search returns. Deterioration of Interactivity: No one evaluates the decrease in interactivity.Or on the website[今すぐ購入]Buttons and[今すぐ購読]The button, or similar button, is slow to respond or does not respond at all. If your site is guilty of wasting this time, Google takes a dim view of what’s going on. Poor visual stability: From time to time, click on a site where images, text, and other content randomly jump until the site is fully rendered. Such confusion is a product of poor design and will also be punished by Google.

Fortunately, Google has a number of tools that you can use to see how your website complies with Google’s page experience rating and fix any shortcomings. For example, Google’s free Google Search Console provides an overall analysis of all the signals that Google monitors when assessing your page experience.

Last caveat: Of all the technical upgrades, one of the key website features Google looks for when deciding where to rank search engine returns is fresh and regularly generated. It’s still important to remember that the content is of high quality. You can have the most finely tuned trucking site on the web, but if your content is substandard, all your technical work is wasted.

Joe Dysart is a Manhattan-based internet speaker and business consultant. Voice: (631) 430-1142 Email: [email protected] Web: www.dysartnewsfeatures.com

Want more news? Listen to today’s daily briefing below or click here for more information.

