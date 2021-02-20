Developing a global framework helps build trust in technology





Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook Indias, proposed on Friday the development of an India-led global framework to help build and maintain people’s trust in technology. But he added that the move to rules and regulation should be a way that does not hinder innovation.

The fact that the Internet means connecting people around the world means that when we think about governance frameworks, it would be useful if India had a leading role, Mohan said. ..

He was speaking at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2021. He added that the government plays an important role in regulation. There are many issues where the trade-offs are very complex, you wouldn’t want an individual company or a set of companies to make a choice. It is here that the framework is where society as a whole, represented by government regulation, says there is a trade-off between freedom of expression and security.

Kris Gopalakrishnana, chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys, said trust in technology is more important than ever, especially in underprivileged areas. The growing digital divide and lack of access have prevented many from working and earning a living … an ecosystem framework for exploring ways to increase confidence in technology. Is required.

He added that this framework needs to include a balance between profits and public goods. Make sure your privacy and security are comprehensively addressed. Focus on transparency, accountability and governance. And the relief process.

To increase trust, Mohan added that the private sector can work on ways to give users more control over interaction, technology and internet connectivity, and transparency. He said more companies are transparent about what they are doing and what the framework is, which allows companies to build trust and the ecosystem to build trust.

Roopa Kudva, partner and MD at Omidyar Network India, said trust is really the backbone of the digital economy. She added that when individuals trust the Internet, they will be more free to participate. Building trust among the next 500 million people coming from the bottom 60% of India’s income distribution needs to be a priority. Technology-driven models can play an important role in improving lives by providing access to basic services such as healthcare, education, financial services and employment platforms.

She pointed out that it is also very important to protect this segment from fraud and data loss. Such incidents could effectively set them back and undo any progress that could have been made in the digital journey.

The co-founder of Infosys pointed out that the technology itself is neither good nor bad. How to Deploy Technology and Create Important Products and Services From time to time, you need to take into account the unintended consequences of using technology. It is the responsibility of the technology producer to eliminate or reduce the harm caused by the technology.

This month we have reached the free article limit.

Subscription benefits include today’s newspaper

Find the mobile version of the newspaper article for the day in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Please enjoy reading as many articles as you like without any restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selection list of articles that suits your interests and tastes.

Faster page

The page loads instantly, so you can move smoothly between articles.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for checking for the latest updates and managing settings.

briefing

Learn about the latest and most important developments three times a day.

Supports high quality journalism.

* Currently, our digital subscription plans do not include e-paper, crosswords or printed matter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos