It would have been okay to skip this, Blizzard





Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Announces at Blizz Conline Screenshot: Blizzard

Blizzards’ virtual showcase, Blizz Conline, tonight’s keynote was a previously leaked release of World of Warcraft and Diablo, Hearthstone news, references to Diablo Immortal, and a lukewarm time without Overwatch 2. It was an email.

To clarify: I understand it. 2020 was an impossible year for everyone. It’s not easy for most of us to survive our individual days, let alone make some video games and then hold a two-day virtual event about them. I don’t think Blizzard will show us a lot of new and exciting things, and what the team presented clearly required a lot of work that must have been done in very difficult situations. .. Blizzard President J. Allen Black and the rest of the presenters were able to wear the entire outfit suitable for outdoor wear, far more than any achievement I have achieved this week.

Still, the keynote was disappointing. Having these presentations in an empty room, usually full of excited fans, was a hassle to watch. A few weeks of leaks could have lost some of the air in the announcement, but even the announcement itself was sparse and flat. It’s a great throwback for Metallica to bravely collide and get things done in a place that looked like an expensive wreck room, but grasping normality made me feel that the whole thing wasn’t very normal. Sure, there aren’t many Blizzard fans, but I really wanted something exciting. It was a bit sad, not the short amnesty Id wanted.

Compare tonight’s keynote with Nintendo’s Surprise Direct, which was flooded with announcements earlier this week. They weren’t all big hits, but it was a vibrant event. Nintendo also had a standard pre-recorded video format. Direct looked like a regular Direct, even though the title card initially had covid on it. As a result, the effect of the pandemic was clear, but I felt that it had not been hit so much. It worked during the non-pandemic period and this week as well. Given its history as a live event, BlizzCon in 2021 faces more difficult challenges.

Especially after canceling last year, I wanted Blizz Conline. But in his opening speech, Black said, so … this is pretty weird as he gestured to an empty proscenium. And that’s weird! Everything is weird now! Maybe this can stop it from doing everything well-a drum beat that emphasizes the pandemic response across the Americas to catastrophic effects. Maybe we can all take a break from each other and don’t have to carry the normal burden as usual in different ways, big and small.

The rest of the weekend’s BlizzCon lineup includes panels, Q & A, and community showcases. We sincerely hope that in the year we all feel that way, they will give the event something like a community. Despite the challenges, it feels nice to try to serve the fans, and Im is helping to make it feel good for both the presenters and attendees. But I couldn’t shake my fatigue and tonight’s keynote only got worse. So many world-changing things have happened, but it’s strange to live in a year that feels so crowded and so boring when they all feel like they happened on my couch. Last year wasn’t the usual thing, Black said. Thank you for admitting it.

