Facebook, Google may lose bargaining power under future U.S. bill





Ken Buck, a top Republican member of the House Judiciary’s Antitrust Committee, said Congressional bipartisan legislators would bill in the coming weeks to help smaller media outlets negotiate with the Big Tech platform. He said he was planning to submit.

The US bill will be introduced during Australia’s battle with Facebook. Social media giants are part of a dispute over a bill requiring news feeds and other pages, including charity pages, and health and emergency services to be paid to news outlets where links drive traffic to the platform. I blocked it. Price by arbitration.

Mr. Buck, who was nominated as a ranking member this month, submitted a series of antitrust bills to Reuters on Thursday, and the first bill in the coming weeks will allow small media outlets to Google Facebook and Alphabet. He said he would be able to negotiate jointly with.

Social media companies are using news to attract customers and are accused by news publishers of not sharing sufficient advertising revenue with them. The law has the potential to increase sales in the struggling news business.

Facebook has fought publishers, but Google has traded with publishers in France, Australia and other countries.

Google announced this week that it has agreed to a global deal with News Corp., which involves “heavy payments” to news agencies, one of the broadest deals of its kind.

Small publishers using Google’s advertising technology have been frustrated for years with their larger competitors, who are winning more lucrative revenue-sharing transactions from search giants.

According to Pew Research data, the news industry is undeniably struggling, with US newspaper employment halving from 2008 amid falling advertising revenue and changing media habits.

Mr. Buck said the expected bill is similar to the 2019 bill co-sponsored by Congressman David Siciline of the panel chair.

Facebook, Google, and Cicilline offices did not respond to comment requests after working hours.

The bill stipulates that only small publishers can use group negotiations.

“What publishers have experienced is that the platforms access one by one, have NDAs signed, and try to optimize by publisher so that publishers can’t compare notes,” said News Media Alliance President and CEO. Said David Chavern, Chief Executive Officer. An industry group promoting the bill.

“Major national publishers probably have the ability to win their own deals. Looking at smaller publishers, the only way to get fair value is for them to act together.”

In October, a majority of antitrust subcommittees reported detailed abuse by major tech companies such as Google and Facebook. In his own report, Buck and three Republicans were interested in some changes to antitrust legislation aimed at strengthening enforcers.

Mr. Buck said he would like to continue to focus on the tech giant. “The biggest threat to the free market economy is big tech, which (potential law) should focus fairly closely on it,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos