TC Early Stage Operations & Fundraising – TechCrunch Early Discount Price Raises Next Week





Just because there is no shortcut to a successful startup does not mean that you have to reinvent the wheel. TechCrunch Early Stage 2021 offers a virtual boot camp experience in two different parts. Learn from key startup experts, including prominent founders ready to share their personal experiences and hard-earned advice to avoid costly mistakes.

Early discounted rates for TC Early Stage Part 1 (April 1-2) or Dual Event Pass (TC Early Stage Part 2 July 8-9) are valid for another week. Become a savvy shopper and save up to $ 250 to meet the deadline and buy your TC Early Stage Pass by 11:59 pm PST on February 27th.

Both TC Early Stage Boot Camps focus on very early inning startups, but each event features different topics, content and professionals. Learn or enhance the core entrepreneurial skill set that every startup founder needs to learn legal issues, financing, marketing, growth, product and market alignment, technology stacks, recruitment, pitch deck disassembly, and more. To do.

In addition, you learn from the best of the best. This is just two of the featured speakers ready to download serious knowledge in April. We plan to add more (and post the agenda) in the coming weeks.

Melissa L. Bradley: Melissa, co-founder of venture-backed Ureeka, a community where small businesses gain unprecedented access to the expertise they need to grow their businesses, is also the founder and managing partner of 1863 Ventures. A professor at Georgetown University, he teaches impact investing, social entrepreneurship, P2P economics, and innovation. Neal Sles-Griffin: Techstars Chicago Managing Director and MATH Venture Partner Neal is an entrepreneur, investor and teacher. In 2011, he co-founded the first face-to-face coding bootcamp for beginners. He is active in non-profit and public participation throughout Chicago and ran for mayor in 2018. Neil holds a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and is an adjunct professor of entrepreneurship.

We love to emphasize the best startups, and the second day was devoted to its noble purpose in the form of TC Early Stage Pitch-Off! We were looking for 10 founders to live on stage for 5 minutes, followed by a 5 minute question and answer session by a well-known VC judge. The top three founders will re-suggest new judges for more intensive Q & A. Talk about great exposure!

Get the important pitch-off 411 here (who qualifies, what the winner receives, etc.).Whatever you do, apply here before the deadline: February 21, 11:59 pm

Do not polish your gear by reinventing the wheel. Join us for TC Early Stage 2021 on April 1-2. You only have one week left to get the best price. Purchase your Early Bird Pass before closing at 11:59 pm PST on February 27th.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting TC Early Stage 2021 Operations & Fundraising? Please fill out this form and contact the Sponsorship Sales team.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos