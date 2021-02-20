Best Premium Noise Canceling TWS Earphones Now





With so many options for true wireless earphones, it’s hard to decide which one is best for you. For Android users who need a TWS that offers great sound, a comfortable fit, and noise cancellation, the Galaxy Buds Pro is for you. Samsung’s new earphones went on sale with the Galaxy S21 series, and I’ve been using earphones for almost everything for the past few weeks. Whether it’s a music listening session, joining a Zoom call, or watching video content, the Galaxy Buds Pro is perfect for my purposes. Here’s what I think about Samsung’s latest TWS earphones:

Design and function

I’ve always wanted the Samsung Galaxy Buds + to have some kind of noise canceling, but Samsung delivered it to the front with Buds Pro. Samsung has killed it with wearables, and the same is true for the company’s wireless audio products. Thanks to all that it has to offer, it’s currently the only valuable competitor to the AirPods Pro.

MensXP / Akshay Bhalla

Instead of using bean-shaped earphones in Buds Live, Samsung has adopted a classic design. TWS earphones come with multiple eartips that you can change to your liking. I usually use the maximum size just because it fits best in the ear canal.

MensXP / Akshay Bhalla

Using buds is a big dream, as you won’t be able to easily drop them even if they don’t come with earfins like in previous generations. Using the buds while exercising doesn’t make the buds fall off as easily as the other earphones I’ve tested. Both earphones also come with touch controls, which you can manually turn off from the wearable app if you don’t want to accidentally touch them during your workout. The touch function is extremely responsive, making it easy to perform functions such as skipping tracks, playing / pausing music, and answering calls.

MensXP / Akshay Bhalla

You can also use the touch controls to switch between the three noise canceling options. In my experience, Buds Pro offers slightly better noise cancellation than previous Buds Live. This is due to the design of the earphones themselves. Buds Live offers impressive ANC performance, and the fact that Samsung has improved it with Buds Pro makes it the best ANC device for use on Android today. You can also capture ambient noise from your earphones, such as when walking on the road. This feature is essential when you need to pay attention to your surroundings and hear the sound of oncoming vehicles.

MensXP / Akshay Bhalla

The charging case is also very similar to Buds Live, so it’s easy to carry in your pocket and doesn’t take up too much space. The charging case can be charged wirelessly or with a USB-C charger. You can get 1 hour playback time in 5 minutes from the charging case, which is very impressive. The bud itself lasts up to 5 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled, beating the AirPods Pro for another hour.

Sound performance

The return to the traditional bud design also improves the sound experience, which favors the Galaxy Buds. Developed by AKG, the dual driver array helps provide deep bass and a balanced midrange. This is the perfect balance you need for wireless earphones for listening to music and watching videos.

MensXP / Akshay Bhalla

Since most earphones use a single driver, the Galaxy Buds Pro has a big advantage over competing products because both drivers can handle a particular frequency. A single driver design is usually undesirable because it has to handle all frequencies and the overall experience is a bit lacking. The dual driver can split the mids and lows between them, so the final output is much better than what you get from cheap TWS earphones. In fact, I prefer the sound of the Galaxy Buds Pro to the AirPods Pro.

MensXP / Akshay Bhalla

Low frequencies are well represented, but medium and high frequencies have enough headroom to get a clear, crisp sound. If you like listening to hip-hop and electronic music, Buds Pro is for you. You can also use the companion app’s dynamic EQ feature to automatically adjust to what you’re listening to. For example, if you’re watching a video, you’re either switching sound profiles automatically or listening to a podcast. In addition, you can manually adjust the EQ for finer control.

MensXP / Akshay Bhalla

The sound is well-balanced and suitable for almost all purposes, but most tend to be cheaper in this category, so it also determines the call quality of the iPhone. The Galaxy Buds Pro has an impressive set of microphones that provide excellent audio-audio quality during calls and vlog captures. Not many earphones offer great microphone performance for calls, but with the Galaxy Buds Pro, you don’t have to worry about this.

Final Say

If you’re looking for a great pair of ANC TWS earphones, the Galaxy Buds Pro is a great choice. With its rich features, great sound, and comfortable design, Samsung used Buds Pro to nail it out of the park. If you’re a Samsung user, Buds Pro isn’t a disappointment and is the perfect accessory for your Galaxy smartphone.

