Google may have quietly teased the OS that will replace Android – BGR





The newly discovered Chrome OS welcome screen design contains clues that Google is looking forward to in the future where the same OS may run on multiple types of devices. Google is developing an integrated operating system called Fuchsia to replace and integrate Android and Chrome. The new Welcome Screen Message is a sure fit for Fuchsia, the operating system expected to run on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and screenless devices in the distant future.

Android 12 is now available as a developer preview, the first beta version of the new operating system. This is certainly exciting for developers and users who want to install the latest Android release from Google, no matter how incomplete it is. And Chrome OS has recently passed an important milestone. Google’s desktop operating system has surpassed macOS to become the second largest PC operating system in the world.

Windows still dominates the charts, and the pandemic could have affected Chrome’s sales. But it’s still a result. However, there is a third operating system that Google is developing for the future, which is more exciting than the combination of Android and Chrome. And Google may have made fun of it again quietly.

We’ve been talking about fuchsia for years, but Google has confirmed its existence without revealing what it can do or when it will come here. Fuchsia can run on any device, regardless of size or display type. It can be executed even with a gadget without a screen. Fuchsia supports instant software updates, just like iOS and macOS, and also enhances privacy and security protection, like those available on iPhone and Mac. Also, Fuchsia will continue to run all existing Android apps, so migrating from Android (and Chrome) to Fuchsia is not a hassle. This is the point of fuchsia rumors, but Google’s vision for fuchsia is unclear.

This will display the welcome message for the Chrome OS gadget that Chrome Unboxed found in the Chromium bug report.

A new Google Chrome OS welcome message was found online. Image source: Google via Chrome Unboxed

The new Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) splash image may be part of the default settings that Chrome users see. There is nothing unusual at first glance. The graphics are bigger than usual, which is great considering that Chrome OS primarily powers laptops. The slogan has also changed slightly from “speed”. Security. From “simplicity” to “fast”. It’s safe. It’s easy. “

But there are some weird details. The first is a welcome message. It says “Welcome to Chrome device” instead of “Welcome to Chromebook” or “Welcome to Chrome OS device”. It may just be a typo. After all, Chrome is the browser and Chrome OS is the operating system. But if you also pay attention to the graphic person, you’ll notice some unusual use cases.

Of the three people using Chromebooks, only one seems to be working on a ChromeOS laptop. The other two are portable devices that you have in your hand. This is not the kind of Chrome OS experience that Google envisions.

However, Chrome OS does not work on smartphones and tablets. That is the purpose of Android. So why does Google test this particular splash screen? Why use two details that seem to indicate that Chrome OS may work with other types of devices?

As the blog points out, Google used similar images for other purposes. When Google launched the ChromeOS.dev website, the site had the following image: This suggests that the same app will run on any device, including smartphones, foldables, tablets, and Chrome OS laptops. The animation is still there.

However, this is different because we are talking about Android apps that can run on all these devices.

Going back to the new OOBE language and visuals, it could show that Google is looking forward to a future where the same operating system may work on a variety of devices such as foldable and iPhone. It doesn’t have to be called Chrome OS. It may be fuchsia.

This may all be wishful thinking. However, anyone tracking the traces of fuchsia can easily make the same connection when looking at the suggested image above. It is unknown how long it will take for fuchsia to reach commercial devices. Also, it’s unclear when that particular welcome message will be used within Chrome OS. However, its Chromium bug tracker features different examples of the same graphic, suggesting support for all kinds of resolutions.

