Technology will revolutionize and complicate life by 2025





In the opinion of many experts gathered by the Pew Research Center, the crisis of 2020, including the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, will create a dramatically different world by 2025 through technological innovation.

Yesterday, Pew announced a major finding from a thought experiment involving 915 experts, including “innovators, developers, business and policy leaders, researchers and activists.” A significant majority of the individuals surveyed, 86%, said that pandemics lead to a variety of technology-driven changes that are “characterized by both positives and negatives.” A higher percentage of these professionals believe that by 2025 the average person’s life will deteriorate.

“Approximately 47% of these respondents said that most people in 2025 would have a worse life than before the pandemic, and 39% said that most people in 2025 would have a much better life than before the pandemic. “Pew’s article mentioned above.

Pew is “[n]Respondents’ favorable share believes that the unequal distribution of digital tools and skills will widen the gap between the rich and the poor. Technology companies will grow stronger and “adopt solutions in ways that are likely to further undermine their privacy and autonomy. Their users”; and that false information, especially via digital media, It effectively manipulates “general perceptions, feelings, and behaviors.”

Meanwhile, many experts say that by 2025, good things will happen, such as the rise of “tele-everything”, the spread of smart systems, and advances in social equality of families and workers and improved overall quality of life. I think that Virtual and augmented reality.

Based on Pew’s emphasized themes and expert citations, the government was not mentioned as much as the experts, but there were some notable government-related observations. AmyWebb, founder of the Future Today Institute, predicted that regulation would become a more difficult area in the coming years.

“The fate of regulation can take years to resolve as governments try to reconcile their desire for public security with the reality that algorithms are bias-encoded, resulting in different protocols and. Authorization patchwork can occur. The world. ” “In the bio-information age, transparency, accountability, and data governance are top priorities, but few organizations are ready.”

However, IBM director Jim Spohrer believes the government is much more prepared and ready to serve its citizens by 2025.

“The new normality by 2025 will probably be better … online education, health and government services will improve and more people will experience them,” said Spohrer.

Christina J. Colcrow, who closely watches “the politics of technology and ethics in AI,” said workers unless “the government stepped into another gear” began to regulate the use of data and robbed it of great power. That is, innovation will suffer. high tech.

“I’m a tech optimist, provided it’s regulated and governed,” Colclough summarized.

