Famicom Tantei Club: Everything You Need to Know





Two Famicom Tantei Club games have been localized for Nintendo Switch. That’s why the releases of these visual novels are so exciting.

The recent Nintendo Direct was full of some very amazing game revelations. Of course, the announcement of some switches, such as Skyward Sword HD, was quite promising. However, there were some important games that no one had seen. At the top of the list was a remake pair of Famicom Tantei Club. The missing heir and the girl behind him are two classic Japanese-only Nintendo games.

While these may look like standard visual novels to modern players, these games are an incredibly special chapter in Nintendo’s history dating back to the NES era. In the 80’s, Nintendo released a pair of NES detective club games for the Famicom Disk System. The Famicom is well known to the Western audience as the Famicom, but the Famicom Disk System is generally strange to foreign players.

The Famicom Disk System is an add-on released exclusively in Japan. Basically, I connected to the Famicom system and ran the game from the modified floppy disk. Even though most of the games were released on cartridges around the world, there was a fairly robust library. It was also home to the first two titles of the Famicom Detective Club, “The Missing Heir” and “The Girl Behind”. There was a title for the third Famicom Tantei Club that never left Japan, but it was released for Satellaview, an add-on for the Super Nintendo.

However, the first two Famicom Tantei Club games are the most important because they were remade on Nintendo Switch. Of course, both games were first released in the late 1980s, so these are day and night remakes. However, its roots go back faithfully to the original game led by Nintendo legends Gunpei Yokoi (best known for Nintendo hardware) and Yoshio Sakamoto (best known for the Metroid series). can do. Given the talent behind the Famicom Tantei Club, it’s very exciting that these games have been remade and localized.

In addition, the release of both titles on May 14th is especially coincidental, as they are currently being released worldwide. These remakes were originally announced for Switch in 2019, but at that time they were only in Japan. The game will be released in all regions and will eventually give you access to two of Nintendo’s many regional regions that deserve localization.

The Famicom Tantei Club game is a mystery-themed visual novel, so it’s definitely a niche release. However, the fact that their audience is relatively small makes localization even more exciting. Getting these localized Nintendo weird things is often a pain, and often requires the efforts of collaborative fans who aren’t always rewarded. From time to time, these campaigns bring a series like Xenoblade coming to the west. However, like Mother 3, these requests may not be audible. Therefore, it is encouraging that Nintendo is making efforts to bring the Famicom Tantei Club overseas, and the title of this pair will be a key release in early 2021.

