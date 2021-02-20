Margaret Mitchell: Who is this Google researcher fired after Timnit Gebble?





Margaret Mitchell: Who is this new Google researcher fired after Timnit Gebble? (Speevr YouTube screenshot)

In just three months’ timeline, another prominent researcher on ethics in the field of artificial intelligence pointed out for the second time that Google had fired her. On Friday, Google researcher Margaret Mitchell was actually fired from the company’s AI lab, known as Google Brain, where she previously co-led another group working directly on an ethical approach to artificial intelligence. Said that.

Margaret Mitchell co-led with Timnit Gebble

According to a Wired article, her then group co-leader Timnit Gebru had previously left Google in December. Gebru was later dismissed after refusing to remove her name from a particular research treatise that actually drew attention to an AI system that processes text containing technology used by Google’s search engine. Said.

Gebru actually believes that disagreements could have been used as an excuse to remove her because she is willing to speak out about Google’s improper treatment of both black employees and women. Was stated. Later, Mitchell learned that he was actually able to pass the email he received on Friday afternoon. Inside Google, her previous team was informed by a particular manager that she wouldn’t recover from the actual outage that occurred last month.

Margaret Mitchell’s claim

It is reported that the wider world was discovered when Mitchell frankly posted the two words “I was fired” on Twitter. In a particular statement, a particular Google spokesperson said Mitchell allegedly shared confidential documents outside the company and personal data of other employees.

After Mitchell’s last outage last month, Google focused on activity on her account that actually triggered a particular security system. Sources familiar with Mitchell’s recent suspension said she used certain scripts to email specific material related to Gebble’s time within the company.

I was fired.

— MMitchell (@mmitchell_ai) February 19, 2021

Also read: Who is Tim Knit Gebble? Google Scholar fired in controversial email with Jeff Dean

Margaret Mitchell’s Contribution

Google’s Gebru, Mitchell, and their entire ethical AI team allegedly contributed significantly to the growth of recent research by specific AI experts trying to understand and mitigate potential shortcomings of AI. did. He then contributed to a decision by Google executives to limit some of the company’s AI services, such as abolishing certain features of image recognition services that actually tried to identify the gender of the people in the photo. It is reported that.

Google AI’s chief investigator, known as Jeff Dean, previously pointed out that the research treatises that led to Gebble’s resignation were actually of poor quality. However, it does not mention some work on how to fix flaws in the AI ​​text system. Researchers inside and outside Google have reportedly disputed that particular characterization. More than 2,600 Google employees reportedly signed letters protesting Gebru’s treatment.

Related article: Google AI researchers want Timnit Gebru to return to a higher position than any other demand.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Urian Buen Consejo Screenplay Work

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos