Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite CLears FCC certified; 5G variant chip

Future models of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series will be the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi 11 Lite. The Internet is full of leaks and rumors on future smartphones. The full rendering of Mi 11 Lite was recently leaked. This suggests that it has the same design as the standard Mi 11 Lite. The rumored factory also shares some details about its specifications and features. Now that devices are said to be coming, smartphones have cleared certification to reveal hardware details.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G model gets FCC certification

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite was found on the FCC Mobile Certified website with the M2101K9G model number. This is said to be a 5G variant of mobile phones. Standard 4G models have previously been certified with the M2101K9AG model number. In particular, the model number of M2101K9G has recently cleared the certification by IMDA. In addition, the 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite has been certified by several other mobile authentication platforms such as FCC and NBTC.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the latest FCC certified website suggests that the M2101K9G model number Mi 11 Lite will have a 4,150mAh battery unit. The device comes with 33W fast charging support. The FCC database also shows that the handset comes with MIUI 12 OS pre-installed. If you suspect a leak has occurred, the device will boot on the Snapdragon 775 SoC.

The FCC database does not mention chipsets. However, the devices are listed in three different configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options. Smartphones come with a 5G network connection according to the FCC database. Connection options published on certified websites include 5G, 4G LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

