Huawei Mate X2 price, release date, specifications, etc.





Despite some fatal flaws, the Huawei Mate X2 is still an exciting phone. Not only is this a rare launch of a new foldable cell phone, but it’s also a major departure from the previously manufactured foldable Huawei.

Two major limitations are the lack of Google apps and their unavailability in the United States. Huawei often has good hardware to show off, so it’s worth paying attention to. Huawei moved from the first-generation foldable cell phone to the second-generation, and in theory, made significant improvements to the design at the expense of the original, more unique look. Just days after launch, what we currently know about the Huawei Mate X2 is:

Release date of Huawei Mate X2

As announced by Huawei itself, we will first see the Mate X2 on February 22nd. The retail release date isn’t very clear. The original Huawei Mate X didn’t come to the UK where Huawei sells most phones. The revised Huawei Mate Xs was sold in the UK and we hope that the X2 will also be available.

However, Huawei doesn’t sell its products on the other side of the Atlantic, so US users are out of luck. If you need Mate X2, the best thing to do is to import it from a third-party online store, but it’s much more cumbersome and expensive than buying a phone locally.

The difference is that you can redefine the rules. 22.02.21. # HUAWEIMateX2 # ImagineWhatUnfoldspic.twitter.com/YRscrPX0GIF February 18, 2021

Huawei Mate X2 Price

The Mate X was already one of the most expensive phones in the expensive foldable segment, with a launch price of £ 1,999 and an additional £ 2,229 for the Mate X. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 costs £ 1,799. If Huawei could lower the price for the Z Fold 2, it would be nice if few people spend more than two grounds on the phone.

Huawei Mate X2 design

The new Huawei foldable is a long way from the first. The original uses a “Falcon Wing” folding design with a single display curved around the outside of the hinges. The new one is rumored to be using a more common book-style fold, with the main display hidden inside when the phone is folded, as suggested by official sources. To compensate for this, the Mate X2 is believed to have a secondary display on the front for use when the phone is folded (see below).

Original Huawei Mate X (Image credit: Future)

The Mate X’s camera block acts like a handle on the far right of the phone and fits snugly into the other half of the display when folded. This is probably not returned in the same way. Huawei can also position the camera vertically, but it can be used to distinguish this phone from other flagship products.

According to Weibo’s Digital Chat Station, the deployed phone measures 6.8 x 5.7 x 0.3 inches (161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2mm) and weighs 10.4 ounces (295g). It’s bigger and heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but given that it’s the most frequently carried method, it’s interesting to know how compact the Mate X2 is when folded.

(Image credit: Huawei / Weibo) Huawei Mate X2 display

The Mate X and Mate X have one 8-inch panel that, when folded, has a primary 6.6-inch display and a rear 6.38-inch display. The main display seems to be 8 inches again, but as a result of the design changes, we saw major changes in the rest.

According to a Twitter leak from Digital Chat Station, Huawei has placed a secondary display in front of the Mate X2 with the main screen inside, allowing users to access the app when it’s not fully open. .. This is another design element adopted from the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but users will be pleased.

The #DigitalChatStation Huawei Mate X2 engineering machine is this long and is considered thin and light for folding screen phones. The secondary screen is a 16mp + sensor with two holes and the main screen has no holes. This is pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/nbcd2VuK4m February 3, 2021

Unlike Samsung’s foldable, the Mate X2 design presented by the digital chat station does not have an internal camera. It means I couldn’t take a selfie while using the unfolded display, but I was able to enjoy the content in full screen without the small black holes that spoil the view. ..

Huawei Mate X2 camera

The first MateX used a single camera array that could be pointed both forward or backward, depending on how the phone was held.This meant that you could choose a sensor for your selfie just like you would in a normal photo shoot, or that the person taking the picture could see yourself in the rear viewfinder.

The new design makes a clear distinction between the front and back cameras. Another digital chat station leak from Weibo claims to have a quartet of 50MP, 16MP, 12MP and 8MP sensors on the back and a 16MP sensor on the front. Looking back at the design above, it seems that the punch holes in the front camera have space for a second camera, perhaps an IR sensor for face recognition and depth effects.

As for the functionality of the rear camera, in addition to the basic combination of main camera, telephoto camera and ultra-wide camera, you can probably expect the depth sensor to complete it. One of them has been found to be a telephoto sensor with a 10x optical zoom. This is far superior to any zoom sensor ever found in the foldable form. Even the Z Fold 2 manages only 2x optical zoom.

The 50MP sensor is probably the main camera with Huawei’s own RYYB sensor. In summary, this type of camera senses a different color than a regular RGGB camera, making it more sensitive to light. Therefore, the Mate X2 should offer excellent low light performance based on the previous use of this sensor on the Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro.

Huawei Mate X2 Performance, Battery, Charging

Inside the Mate X2, Huawei has announced that it will use the Kirin 9000 chipset, the latest chip from Huawei’s partner HiSilicon. This 5G-enabled chip probably has 8GB of RAM and should provide powerful performance for any app.

Like the Mate 40 Pro, the Mate X2 offers 66W wired charging. This is a faster charging speed than all rival foldable chargers. Earlier MateX couldn’t provide wireless charging because the display was on the outside of the device, but I hope MateX2 works with Huawei’s 50W wireless charging.

The rumored battery size on the Mate X2 is 4,400mAh, which is slightly smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This is a reasonable size for a regular phone, but it’s probably a bit smaller considering that it has to power a much larger display than other phones.

Huawei Mate X2 Software

Digital Chat Station claimed that Weibo’s big leak was that Mate X2 would run on Android 10 instead of the new Android 11. This is disappointing news as it means that users will miss new system-level features until Huawei releases an update. However, this is probably not the biggest problem with the Mate X2 software.

Google is prohibited from allowing Huawei access to products other than open source versions of Android because the U.S. government keeps Huawei on the “entity list” of potential national security threats. .. In short, Mate X2 looks like a regular Android phone, except that you can’t use Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, or any other Google app. In addition, if you don’t have access to the Google Play store, Mate X2 must rely on apps in Huawei’s own app gallery, sideloaded apps, or officially downloadable from other sources. Huawei phones can still be used in this state, but if you switch to this from another Android phone, you’ll have to break up with some of your favorite apps.

Outlook

Huawei is unlikely to sell many Mate X2s in the US or UK, but Foldables aren’t a big seller right now due to rising prices. Also, unless you’ve already invested in Huawei’s cross-device ecosystem, you’re less likely to choose the Mate X2 over the Galaxy Z. Fold in half.

But even if it’s not a practical purchase, it’s still a phone to look at. The design sounds similar to Samsung’s, but Huawei is likely to offer some unique features such as faster charging and a better camera, so it’s easy to buy here. I’m jealous of not being. I’m sure I’m watching the public event on the 22nd with great interest.

