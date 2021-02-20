The library wants to be fully reopened by summer and the system will receive a hotspot grant | Local News





Soon, the Sarah High Tower Regional Library System will have a new item to check out from the branch, the WiFi hotspot.

The library system was recently awarded a $ 5,300 grant for innovations entitled Hotspot Checkouts from libraries without the Walls Grant Initiative.

The grant allowed us to purchase 15 hotspots for the library and split them between branches, says librarian Delana Sissell.

Hotspot is a portable WiFi router that you can check out at the library, take it with you wherever you go, and set up an internet connection to any device.

Especially now, especially for our students, I think it has been difficult to always use the internet. Hopefully this will help our community.

Depending on when Governor Brian Kemp lifts the state of emergency, Sissel hopes that the door will be fully reopened sometime in the summer.

The library system, which consists of several branches across Floyd, Pork and Chattooga counties, reopened its doors in August for a limited time and continues to provide curbside services to its patrons.

During the holidays, we continued programming in virtual storytime and brought back craft kits and other digital activities for kids.

By the summer, staff hope to reduce COVID-19 cases and host more outdoor activities and events for the community, but now they continue to primarily plan virtual events.

Library donations are declining at this point because it’s difficult for all businesses to get funding, but they’re trying to figure out ways to use their budgets more efficiently to get together as a team.

An annual summer reading program for adults and children is underway, and you can now visit the library system website and click on the reading program to sign up for the adult spring program.

The spring program runs from March 1st to April 10th, and the summer program does not start until June.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos