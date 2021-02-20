Crestwood passes through Valley West using a late surge | Varsity Voice





PLYMOUTH Friday night’s Crestwood attack wasn’t really in time. Comet was looking for either a three-pointer or a simple layup, and sometimes that layup came as a result of going through the lane.

Therefore, the comet did not panic when the shot from the other side of the arc did not fall in the first half. They didn’t slow down either. Instead, Crestwood was able to get faster, speed up the game and get out with another win.

Ryan Petroski scored the game’s best 16 points, and Jacob Zareski added 11 with a Crestwoods 44-29 victory at Valley West. Crestwood is currently 10-0 in Division 1 and 12-1 overall. Crestwoods has won 12 consecutive victories since losing to Dallas on January 9. Valley West is 3-6 in the division and 3-8 in total.

Comets started the game by missing the first eight shots from the floor, six of which were from across the arc. Valley West did not take advantage of Crestwood’s misfortune, but Mason Mendigral Basket gave Valley West a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Crestwood finished a 14-1 shot over the 3-point line in the first half, but had a 6-point run at the end of the half, two buckets in the turnover layup, and finally by Jacob Zareski. It was a lane cut. The previous comet, 15-14. Valley West turned the ball more than eight times in the second quarter, and Comets did not convert all the additional opportunities, but eliminated Valley West’s scoring chances.

Crestwood coach Mark Asserton thinks you’re happy that you’re in the match. We went to court a little about them and turned them over. We made them play faster and a little out of their rhythm.

Half of Asserton’s message was to keep playing fast. With that in mind, Comets paved the way for a big third quarter that helped clean up the game.

Sparta turned the ball six more times for the third time, and Comets started the quarter with a 13-1 run, opening a 28-15 lead. The comet was able to move the ball around and put it in the corner. This helped to open some things out.

According to Asserton, there will be two games in two days. We started by playing in trenches. We weren’t hit badly by it, we just needed to speed up. It moved us.

Petroski scored 9 points in the third quarter and Paul Faisel added a 3-point pair. Crestwood has crossed the arc and finished 22 Game 5.

I didn’t want to discourage them (from the three-second shot), Asserton said. We had to mix it, and I didn’t think it was mixed well. They packed it a little. I found it in the second half. I found a corner and was able to attack from there.

Crestwood led 11 points at the end of the third quarter, scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter and building the largest lead to that point.

Comets will head to the Hazelton area tonight for a confrontation with the Cougar. Comet leads his rivals by two games in the line of defeat. The Hazelton area defeated the Pittston area on Friday night to compete for the division title.

You need to go there and play with confidence, Asserton said. That new game, that big gym. For Crestwood and Losleton, stakes are always high. Just go there and play your style.

