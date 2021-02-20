From notifications to gestures, the new features are:





Android recently released the first developer preview of Android 12, the next version of Android, for testing and feedback. Initial releases include compatible media transcoding to help your app work in the latest video formats, and easy copy / paste of rich content into your app, such as images and videos. Android 12 adds privacy protection, optimizes performance and keeps your app responsive.

Here are some notable changes in Android 12.

Notification UI Updates: Android 12 introduces an updated notification design that makes it more modern, easier to use, and more functional. In the first preview, users will notice the change from drawers and controls to templates. Google also optimizes system-wide transitions and animations to make them smoother. As part of the update, for apps targeting Android 12, developers will decorate their notifications with custom content with icons and extend their affordances to match all other notifications. In addition, notifications are faster and more responsive.

Inserting Rich Content: Inserting and moving this content into your app is not always easy. To make it easier for apps to receive rich content, Google has introduced a new integrated API that allows developers to accept content from any source, including the clipboard, keyboard, and drag and drop.

Tactile Combined Audio Effects: The Android 12 app can provide voice combined tactile feedback via the phone vibrator. Vibration intensity and frequency are derived from audio sessions, allowing developers to create more immersive gaming and audio experiences. For example, video calling apps can use custom ringtones to identify callers through haptic feedback, and developers can simulate the rugged terrain of racing games.

Multi-channel audio: Android 12 includes several audio extensions that include spatial information. Added support for MPEG-H playback in pass-through and off-load modes, and optimized audio mixers, resamplers, and effects for up to 24 channels (previous maximum was 8).

Improved immersive mode API for gesture navigation: Google has simplified immersive mode so that gesture navigation is easier and more consistent, for example, when watching videos, reading books, or playing games. Google has changed the defaults so that users can navigate their smartphones with a single swipe.

