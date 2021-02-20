A second Google AI ethics leader has been fired and she says in a staff protest





Alphabet Google fired scientist Margaret Mitchell on Friday, she said in a Twitter post, a study to move thousands of files out of the battle for research freedom and diversity. After a few weeks. From the report: Google’s ethics at the Artificial Intelligence Research Unit have been scrutinized since the dismissal of scientist Timnit Gebru in December, prompting protests from thousands of Google workers. In a statement, Google confirmed that after reviewing the behavior of this manager, there were multiple violations of our Code of Conduct and our security policy, including the disclosure of confidential business documents and personal information. I did. Data from other employees. “

VentureBeat provides more context. In an email sent to management shortly before Mitchell was investigated, Mitchell called Google dismissing Gebru “forever after a very, very, very bad decision.” Mitchell was a member of the recently formed Alphabet Workers Union. Timnit Gebru has previously suggested that union protection could be an important part of the protection of AI researchers. Mitchell and Gebru worked together on the Ethical AI team in 2018 to eventually create what is considered one of the most diverse divisions within Google Research. The move on Friday will take place hours after Google has told its employees that it has completed an investigation into the expulsion of prominent AI researcher Timnitgebull. Axios reports on it: The company declined to say what the internal investigation found, but it has made some changes to the way it deals with issues related to research, diversity and employee leaving. said. Under the new policy, Google states: Partially link the payments of people above the vice president level to achieving diversity and inclusion goals. Streamline the process for publishing your research. Increase staff related to employee retention. Establish new procedures for leaving potentially sensitive employees.

Google AI head Jeff Dean outlined the changes in a note received by Axios on Friday, saying “I understand I could have handled this situation more sensitively.” .. “That’s why I’m sorry.” “Dr. Gebru’s retirement is deeply interested in female engineers, underrepresented groups seeking careers in the black community and other tech industries, and the responsible use of Google’s AI. I asked and acknowledged what it meant to many people who are: Google AI head Jeff Dean wrote in an internal email on Friday: Gebru commented on the Axios news: I write an e-mail asking for things, I’m fired, and after three months of investigation, they probably ask no one to take responsibility for their actions Says you should do some of what you think was fired. Editor’s Note: The story was updated in a Google statement at 22:54 GMT.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos