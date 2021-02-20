A leak on the iPhone 13 disabled this feature, revealing that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is laughing.





Apple has reportedly canceled plans to add features similar to Samsung’s PowerShare to iPhone 13. This feature allows users to wirelessly charge devices such as AirPods via the phone’s built-in battery.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple “discussed internally about the goal of charging many mobile devices such as the Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone with each other, but that feature is unlikely to happen in the near future. 2019 For the iPhone, Apple made a plan, but canceled, a feature that allows users to charge their AirPods on the back of the phone. “

That doesn’t mean Apple isn’t trying to find a solution for wireless charging on the go. Gurman is said to be working on a magnetically connected battery pack that Apple uses MagSafe to snap to the iPhone 12.

This is not the case, unlike the iPhone Battery Extenders of the past. It’s just a battery covered with a white rubber exterior that allows you to keep refilling your cell phone and other accessories wirelessly.

According to internal tests, the battery pack was able to stay in place. However, development is stagnant due to an error indicating that the pack is overheating, which is not the case.

Of course, just because a product is reported to be under development by Apple does not indicate an actual release. In 2017, Apple introduced the AirPower mat, which can charge multiple devices at the same time. Due to overheating issues, the mat was eventually canceled.

When it comes to wireless charging and MagSafe, that seems to be the future Apple is aiming for. There are already rumors about MagSafe coming to the 2021 MacBook. And, as rumored, when the portless iPhone 13 comes true, MagSafe will be the only way to keep the phone charging.

