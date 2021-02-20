Android 12 brings changes and allows you to limit apps in the media player / digital information world





Android companies are making new changes with each new Android version they deploy. When Android 11 was released last year, there were a lot of new features to offer. The best of the new updates was the media playback interface, which appears in the quick settings panel and provides the ability to control what is playing on the phone. The downside of this is that pre-release Android didn’t provide updates, so it took a lot of time for the general public to understand how to use this feature and what it should be, but with Android version 12 The situation is different.

Google has educated the general public with a series of new features provided by the new version of Android (eg 12). One of the main functions among them is the function change of media control.

Previously, whatever media you were playing, you would see an icon in the top bar of your phone. For example, if you play music in a particular app in the scroll down bar at the top, a control panel will appear showing which song is playing in which app, with the option to pause and move back and forth. The control panel was stuck in place indefinitely until certain media weren’t deleted or listening stopped, but that has changed in Android 12.

The new version of Android 12 Developer Preview 1 has certain changes that give users finer control over how they manage the apps that appear at the top. This is because Google is adding new controls to limit the apps it allows. Use this interface.

In the new version, only these applications use the quick-configuration media player that users grant permissions. According to the company, all media players are initially active by default, and users can change it later to uncheck anything they don’t want to see in the Quick Settings media player.

Given that there were so many changes in Android 11 before the first release, it is expected that more changes will be made before the official release of the Android 12 version as well, and these features above are totally I don’t know if it will be the same. It’s exaggerated because nothing has been confirmed at this time, but you can see what will come as soon as a new version is released.

