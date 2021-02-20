Digital acceleration opens up opportunities and widens technology gaps





Service providers rarely have the opportunity to drive digital acceleration among their customers, but they also have to face the growing gap between technology leaders and delays.

A report released this week by Accenture points to a fundamental shift in the way businesses see digitalization and technology during the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital transformation, which was somewhat abandoned in the early days of the pandemic, has become the center of business in various reinvented states. Organizations that were initially focused on cost savings are now investing more in innovation. Accenture Research surveyed 6,241 business and IT executives in 31 countries and 14 industries for the report.

According to Michael Biltz, managing director of Accenture Technology Vision and co-author of the report, the barriers to business innovation are the lowest in the last two decades. The eradication of traditional business practices through pandemics has encouraged companies to embrace new technologies and unavoidable bugs and take new approaches.

“Companies are essentially given a free path to innovation,” Bilts said. “The desire to do something new suddenly grew.”

In fact, 92% of executives surveyed by Accenture say the organization is “urgently innovating” this year. 63% of respondents say the pace of digital transformation is accelerating.

According to Bilts, the door has been opened to companies that are ready to make a big move in terms of new products, services and market position. He hopes that innovation initiatives will emerge in the next 18 months. Cloud computing, whose demand has grown during the pandemic, provides many foundations for these projects. 90% of Accenture research executives say that organizations need to speed up their digital transformation to be more agile and resilient.

Accenture’s research also reveals that the digital gap is widening between change leaders and delays. Before the pandemic, the organizations that invested the most money behind digital investments were growing revenue twice as fast as low-commitment companies, Bills said. During the pandemic process, he added, digital reader revenue growth has increased five-fold over competitors.

“People far beyond their journey have come a long way,” Bilts said.

Lenovo pilots hybrid cloud program for partners

Lenovo’s data center organization is piloting an initiative that will allow MSPs to pay a monthly fee to lease their on-premises systems. This can be extended through infrastructure services as a vendor service.

Steve Biondi

Steve Biondi, head of channels and alliances for Lenovo’s North American data center group, said the company has built a machine large enough to run the workloads of MSP’s customers and will be leased to MSP for five years. Said to provide. The service provider pays Lenovo 1 / 60th of the cost of the monthly machine for 60 months.

According to Biondi, the ability to host customer workloads locally allows service providers to provide the comfort of accessible machines compared to machines in the cloud. He added that Lenovo will offer a free replacement machine if a new platform is released during the five-year lease.

This initiative will officially become part of Lenovo’s channel program on April 1st.

Biondi has pointed out Lenovo’s TruScale Infrastructure Services Hybrid Cloud product as an option for MSPs that require more capacity. Debuting in 2019, TruScale provides infrastructure in a consumption-based model. Biondi said Lenovo is bringing TruScale closer to partner-led products.

Other News Channels Jersey-based MSP Calligo, a Crown dependency of the Islands, has acquired Decisive Data, a business analysis consultancy based in Redmond, Washington. The acquisition is the 10th transaction since its establishment in 2012. Incorporate definitive data analysis and data science capabilities into MSP’s Data Insights team. Telefnica Germany / O2, a mobile telecom and broadband provider, is Wipro Ltd, a consulting and business process services company based in Bangalore, India. Awarded contact information for IT transformation. This project will focus on Telefnica’s business support system. Carahsoft Technology Corp., a government IT solutions provider based in Reston, Virginia, has added Vyopta to its roster and expanded its ties with the Blancco Technology Group. Carahsoft announced that it will sell Vyopta’s products, which monitor the collaboration platform, through resale partners and contracting means such as NASA’s company-wide procurement solutions and the COTS contract in Maryland. In addition, Carahsoft offers Blancco’s data erasure products through the AWS Marketplace. The AWS component represents an extension of the ongoing relationship between Blancco and Carahsoft. Logicalis Group and Unisys have updated their status as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Providers. IT services companies are based in New York and Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, respectively. Microsoft launched a program for Azure experts in 2018. Anexinet Corp, a Philadelphia-based digital business solution provider. Has partnered with Amelia, an IPsoft company and conversational AI developer. In connection with this relationship, Annekinet has launched a three-week program aimed at helping customers get started with conversational AI strategies right away. Canonical, the publisher of the Ubuntu Linux distribution, said the channel partner program has grown five-fold in three years, expanding its geographic reach to markets such as Russia, India and Africa. The company attributed channel growth to deeper OEM relationships. Greater focus on VARs and distributors. A joint service with AWS, Azure, and Google centered on Ubuntu Pro. And its global system integrator partner program. Canonical launched a program for integrators in 2020 and has since partnered with companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Infosys and Tata Consulting Services. Camunda, an open source process automation software vendor, has announced a partner program for global system integrators, local and regional companies, sales partners and technology partners. This program is intended to provide extended support to partners who develop and implement Camunda, sell Camunda, or provide software. The company in Waltham, Massachusetts said that more than 100 organizations are currently participating in the partner program. Protegrity, a data security company based in Salt Lake City, has launched a partner network focused on two partner types: system integrators and VAR service partners, and ISVs and cloud hyperscaler technology partners. Bamboo Systems, an Arm server-based vendor, has appointed Andy Hill as Vice President of Sales and Presales. Hill will focus on expanding Bamboo’s partner ecosystem and recruiting customers. The company has offices in Cambridge, UK and San Jose, California.

Market share is a summary of news published every Friday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos