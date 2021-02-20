[BlizzCon 2021] The developers of Diablo 4 explain why PVP doesn’t have to be fair





Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 may not be released in 2021, but we learned more about the game with BlizzCon 2021.

The Diablo 4 developers hosted a press conference on Friday. Among other things, they revealed extensive details on how the Diablo 4 Player vs. Player (PVP) system works. The new system emphasizes an organic combat experience rather than pure fairness. This is what the developers made very clear at the press conference.

How Diablo 4’s open world PVP works

All of Diablo’s open world PVP opportunities are in the realm of hatred. The field of hatred is the realm of the world cursed by Lilith. In these areas, you can kill enemies, open chests, and drop unpurified debris of hatred. You can cleanse those hatred debris in the purification area, which is also inside the field of hatred.

“Diablo 4 is our first open-world diablo game and we’re really trying to embrace what it means,” explained Diablo 4 system designer Joe Piepiora. “PVP and Sanctuary have these areas called Fields of Hatred. This is an open-world PVP area, but they are monsters, events, chests to find, rare elites to kill, and Diablo 4. It’s full of all the regular traps you’d expect to find around the world. “

When in the field of hatred, players can choose to mark themselves as hostile. If you are hostile, you can attack other players, but they can also be marked as dangerous to all the players you encounter. Being hostile is always a decision made by the player, as there is no way to force a player to accidentally make another player hostile.

“When I become hostile while traveling around the field of hatred, all other heroes consider me an enemy,” said Piopiola. “They can all gang up and attack me. I’m at risk. This is the kind of high-risk, high-paying we’re looking for as part of Overworld PVP. It’s gameplay. “

Use Hate Fragments in Diablo 4

Once purified, you can use the Hatred Fragment to purchase special PVP items from game vendors. The item does not improve the player’s stats, but it does act as a form of bragging rights and fame. To maintain its importance, items can’t be traded either, so if someone has a PVP-specific item, they won it.

However, cleaning up debris is not an easy task, as many players hunt to kill their targets.

“While you are [purifying your shards of hatred] Other players may come across you and cause that anxiety when you are in an overworld PVP and you don’t know if other players will help or hurt you, “Piopiora said. .. “You can easily work with players you meet in the field of hatred, or become hostile and attack you. If they can kill you, the purification you were carrying All the fragments of hatred that haven’t been dropped will be dropped and they will be able to rob you of them and follow their cheerful path. “

PVP system not designed for fairness

Developers were excited to share that this PVP system was not designed with fairness in mind. Instead, the goal of the Diablo overworld PVP system is to introduce a sense of risk and an additional challenge layer for players who want it.

“One of the early emphasis on PVP in Diablo 4 was trying to eliminate the idea that PVP needs to be fair,” Piopiora explained. “I know it can be scary to tell people. When thinking about open world PVP, you don’t always arrive in front of your enemies in ideal situations, and all cooldowns are available. And you’re in perfect health with potions and everything. Sometimes you may be fighting other creatures. The decline and flow of such PVP combat is now really great in Diablo 4. I feel. “

The environment also affects the status of PVP. Based on class, build, and terrain type, players will experience dynamic forms of combat where the two situations are not exactly the same. Or at least that’s the developer’s goal with the new system.

“We are not trying to suggest that all classes should be exactly parallel when starting from a fixed position with each other,” said Piopiora. “It’s never clear who will win the battle. Players will feel that they can succeed in one situation, fail in another, and always feel that they have a chance the next time they return to play. I would like to make sure that there are many different environments. “

With more emphasis on the world itself, the class will play an important role in determining the odds of winning a particular PVP battle.

“Another major difference between Diablo 4 and previous titles is the added verticality,” said Careena Kingdom, chief animator for Diablo IV. “Barbarians can actually jump off cliffs, as opposed to someone else who has to go down the sides of the cliffs. It’s a very interesting variety of ways you can hunt in those PVP areas. Will be. “

The developers have revealed a fair amount of information about asymmetric PVP systems, but there’s still a lot to learn about the full details. More information on Diablo 4’s PVP system can be expected in the near future.

