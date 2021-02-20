A great game hiding under a buggy, unpolished, broken thing





Since its launch in 2012, Cyberpunk 2077 has probably been the most hyped game of the decade. Parent company CD Projekt Red has been promoting Cyberpunk 2077 as the next great open world masterpiece for eight years. Gamers and fans of CD Projekt Red like me are not only very excited about the game, but also ridiculously expensive. Expectations for it. Jump to the release of the game on December 10, 2020. At this time, we received the buggy, unpolished, unfinished, broken ass mess of the game that appeared to have been developed by Bethesda or, rather than the open-world masterpiece that many of us expected. Ubisoft.

The release of the game was so disappointing that when millions of gamers expressed frustration online, CD Projekt Red announced that it would give a refund to those who wanted it. Sony executives went a step further by announcing that they would pull the game out of the PlayStation Store until the game was further developed. CD Projekt Red tried to improve the state of the game by fixing bugs etc., so we will do this review based on the current state after the 1.1 patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 follows a young outlaw / mercenary named V who dreams of becoming the next legend of the dystopian and futuristic metropolis of Knight City in 2077. V is within the Knight City criminal gang, and with the help of his best friends Jackie Wells, big-name fixer Dexter Deshawn, and Evelyn Parker, a member of the ambitious Mox gang, V is “immortal. Earn their shots by participating in robbery to steal the “key”. But when things get worse, V is forced to team up with the ghost of Johnny Silverhand, who turned from a punk rocker to a terrorist crazy about smoking. Before we get into the actual game, let’s clarify one thing. Despite the latest update of Cyberpunk 2077, its bugs and frame rate issues are still big issues. Not only do they confuse the immersiveness and flow of the game, but when you play the game on the console, the frame rate drops below 20 FPS every time something substantive happens, which can ruin your experience.

I played the game on a PlayStation 4 Pro and the game works better on this console but still has the same issues as the base PS4. Red Dead Redemption II, God of War, and The Last of Us Part II are all some of the best looking games I’ve ever played, if they run smoothly on a base PS4 console. Cyberpunk 2077, no matter how ambitious, is different. We recommend playing Cyberpunk 2077 on current-generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X) or high-end PCs until the issue is fixed in CD Projekt Red. It still has some bugs, glitches, and dips in the frame rate, but at least it’s tolerable.

When it comes to the game itself, things are certainly mixed. My biggest problem with Cyberpunk 2077 is that in the case of RPGs, the main attraction is the player-specific story, and each choice affects the outcome of the game, so it feels strangely restricted and linear. That is. Fallout: The reason RPG games like New Vegas and Skyrim have such an avid fan base is that you have the freedom to do what you want and go wherever you want, and each choice ultimately Because it leads to different results. All of this is technically included in Cyberpunk 2077, but I don’t feel it’s fleshed out enough to feel like a story I created myself. Its changes, including the length of the don for those who choose to play as a male V, are completely surface level.

For example, at the beginning of the game, gameplay allows you to choose a life path (Nomad, Street Kid, or Corpo), but whatever option you choose, the story of the game will play literally exactly the same. Technically, each path starts the story from V at different locations and different locations. When choosing a nomad, start by repairing your car before entering Night City. Street children start with a bar belonging to a gang called Valentinos. And Corpo starts as an agent working at Arasaka Tower. However, referrals always end with a montage where you and Jackie become best friends and low-level gangsters.

Ultimately, there is literally no difference in playing as Corpo, Street Kid, or Nomad, except for additional dialog options. Even some of the more creative missions always ended in the same way no matter which option I chose. For example, during a mission where Jackie and V had to negotiate with a cybernetic gang called Whirlpool, I either negotiated peacefully with the gang or shot the gang’s boss and brute force what I was looking for. I was able to choose whether to get it. Regardless of the option I chose, it always ended in the same way: shoot my way out of Maelstrom base. During the promotion of the game, CD Projekt Red always talked about how player choices have consequences, and that there is a forked story path, but instead of getting real freedom, I’m in it I could only get an illusion.

Lack of freedom and low bugs / frame rates were the biggest issues with the game, but another drawback of Cyberpunk 2077 was the mechanics of combat. On the other hand, I found the game’s shooting mechanism to be incredibly sophisticated. Not only was it fun to blow up enemies with the powerful guns I collected or built, but all the guns, including pistols that fire fiery bullets, rifles that scatter electric bullets, and wacky guns. A feverish pistol named Skippy that I felt was somehow unique. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the same love for hand-to-hand combat. This is incredibly strange considering that the entire battle of The Witcher 3 (also by CD Projekt Red) was based on the battle of the sword. Although sometimes fun, hand-to-hand combat eventually felt clunky and awkward, making the game very difficult when trying to fight people with weapons. I felt it was so broken that I fundamentally discouraged using melee weapons instead of relying on guns unless forced to do so.

Another aspect of the game that I found complicated was side missions. Through Cyberpunk 2077, I encountered two types of side missions. An interesting character-driven activity that embodies the V relationship with the character or adds to the construction of the Knight City world. And stupid and repetitive bullshit. All missions include V having to enter a building to kill a group of people, rescue a hostage, steal or hack something, or combine the three. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t distinguish between these types of side missions. So every time you mark and move a side mission on the map, you need to pray for one of the more interesting, character-driven side missions. I’m dissatisfied with the placement of side missions because it’s a really fun and fun side quest that adds layers to the story of the game, buried under repeated missions. Whether it’s a side mission to talk to an interesting perceptual soda machine called Brendan, a mission to learn the back story and mental state of the character Judy through scuba diving, or a quest that blows up, a bunch of enemies with tanks will panam in the tank. Whenever you have sex with a character named (optional), there is something unique and attractive. Unfortunately, they share the spotlight with the repetitive and boring side content of the Ubisoft tier.

But arguably, the best and strongest aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 is the story. Without compromising anything, Cyberpunk 2077 deals with the themes of mortality, freedom and personality. These themes were developed through the relationship between V’s desire / motivation to become a Knight City legend and all side characters such as Johnny Silver Hand, Jackie Wells, and V’s romance chooser. Cyberpunk 2077 has five different endings technically, all of which seemed to not only feel personality, but also contribute to these mortality and personality themes. Besides V, the rest of the characters in the game also felt like real people I could emotionally connect with. My favorite side character is Johnny Silver Hand. I’ve never felt this way about video game NPCs since Red Dead Redemption II. We must acknowledge the achievements of both the actors who played these characters and the excellent writing team who created such human and emotionally resonating characters.

I love Cyberpunk 2077’s stories, characters, and settings, so I’m angry with the game because it’s a great game that’s struggling to get out under all the bugs, crashes, and other technical bullshit. Do not get Spread its wings. This game may not be on par with some of my favorite open world masterpieces such as Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption II, and The Witcher 3 on CD Projekt Red, but it’s still a lot of fun. Really, only technical bullshit is blocking Cyberpunk 2077. I wish CD Projekt Red had kept the game in the oven for a little longer, but Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn’t be able to reach its full potential until everything was fixed and patched. My score for this game is likely to change as CD Projekt Red offers new updates, but until then, Cyberpunk 2077 will receive 7/10.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos