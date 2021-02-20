Google Mail Merge Spoofing-Extraordinary Security





In this attack, a credential phishing attacker sends an urgent fake account message to trick the recipient into giving up their credentials.

Summary of attack

Platform: G Suite Mailbox: 15,000 – 50,000 Victim: Employee Payload: Malicious Link Technique: Spoofing

What was the attack?

Settings: It’s not uncommon to receive notifications from Gmail about various account activities. In particular, this attack uses this method by mimicking an automated Gmail message claiming that there was a request to add an email to the recipient’s account.

I

Email Attack: The attacker pretends to be an automatic email merge notification indicating that the recipient’s email has been requested to be merged into the specified Gmail account. There is a warning that the request will be processed automatically within 24 hours, but if the recipient does not know the account to merge, click the link provided to reject the request. The link leads to a malicious Google page for approving or rejecting the request.

Payload: Recipient[次へ]If you select, you will be redirected to the spoofed Outlook sign-in page. Recipients must enter their email credentials on a legitimate-looking sign-in page. If the recipient becomes a victim, the attacker can gain access to the victim’s account and other sensitive information.

Why was this attack effective?

Persuasive Landing Page: The link in the body of the email takes the recipient to a landing page that looks much like the sign-in landing page in your Google Account, so the email looks compelling. If the recipient doesn’t recognize the suspicious URL, they are more likely to be the victim of this attack after seeing a familiar and trusted Google landing page.

Many existing security measures do not adequately analyze the attack language that prevails in more than 70% of attacks. Abnormal Security prevented this attack by recognizing a number of signals that, when combined, flag emails as malicious. These signals include message body containing the languages ​​commonly found in phishing attacks and emails from senders not normally found in this particular organization. Other indicators were the presence of suspicious links and discrepancies between the sender domain and the response to the domain.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos