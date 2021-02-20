Here’s why Asus skipped the “ROG Phone 4” moniker:





Countdown time for Asus ROG Phone 5. (Image credit: Asus)

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has announced the release date of its next gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 5. The Asus ROGPhone 5 is the successor to the ROG Phone 3 and will be announced on March 10. It was announced on the company’s website. Asus is skipping the name “Asus ROG Phone 4” for gaming smartphones. This is because the pronunciation of 4 in Chinese resembles the word “death.” Asus doesn’t share the ROG Phone 5 spec at this time, but smartphones have been part of some leaks and certification lists in the past.

Asus has released a web page showing timers until the March 10 release date. The launch will take place on March 10th at 7:00 pm local time (IST 4:30 pm). The landung page doesn’t show any information about Asus ROG Phone 5, only the timer is displayed and the RGB ROG logo flashes in the background. The announcement from Asus will come a few days after the tipster said the Asus ROG Phone will be available in India in March. The Asus website shows that the March 10 launch will be global, but it’s unclear if smartphones will come to India at the same time.

According to a recently discovered certification list on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website, there are rumors that the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 6,000mAh battery and a 6.78-inch display. In addition, the 3C list recently suggests that the Asus ROG Phone 5 supports 65W fast charging. The MIIT list says that ROG Phone 5 comes with Android 11.

Apart from that, the Geekbench list of Asus gaming smartphones revealed that it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The TENAA list also suggests possible designs for the Asus ROG Phone 5, including a triple rear camera setup. The TENAA list showed a dot-matrix panel on the back with the ROG logo lit.

