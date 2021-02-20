Windows 10: If you haven’t tried these three new features, you’ve missed them.





The latest majorWindows 10 ($ 150 on Amazon) update began rolling out to desktops, laptops, and two-in-one in late October and should be available for download now. (See here for how to download the Windows 10 October 2020 update. If you haven’t upgraded from Windows 7 ($ 26 on Amazon) yet, you can use this trick to download Windows 10 for free. In some cases, updating your device will reveal some important new features that will help you get the most out of your new operating system.

Upgrading as soon as updates are available will make your computing life easier and more secure. And at this point, many of us spend a lot of time on computers at home for work and play, so every little thing that can make your experience better is the victory of our book. is. In addition, the update prepares you for the next Windows 10 Spring 2021 update. This seems to be ready for major changes in the future.

Here are three of the best new features in Windows 10 October 2020 Update (also known as version 20H2) and how to use them.

1. Microsoft Edge browser brings privacy improvements

Microsoft Edge gets new privacy features that help sites block you from tracking you for ads.

Windows 10 version 20H2 is the first version with the improved Microsoft Edge browser installed by default. The browser is currently built on Google’s open source platform for the Chrome browser, Chromium, and is compatible with more websites than older versions.

There are other benefits as well. The new Edge browser, like Mozilla’s Firefox browser, includes a privacy feature that attempts to block sites that track you online. You can also use a feature called collections to make it easier to collect information from different websites during your research.

How to use the privacy settings of the new Edge browser: Use the new Edge browser in much the same way as any other browser.Taskbar or[スタート]Go to the logo from the menu. Similar to the old blue Internet Explorer “e” icon, it appears as a circular crash wave dyed in blue, green, and light blue.

To set the privacy feature[設定]>[プライバシーとサービス]Go to. Tracking prevention is basic (allow most trackers), balanced (blocks trackers from sites you haven’t visited-Microsoft recommends), and strict (blocks most of the trackers from all sites). You will see three options.

To see your privacy settings on the fly, click the lock icon on the left side of the search bar while using your browser. A box will appear asking if the connection is secure, giving you the option to check the site certificate, cookies in use, and site permissions. You can also turn tracking protection on and off, and manage settings for all sites you visit. If set to on, the number of trackers blocked by the browser is displayed.

How to use the collection feature of the Edge browser: When you reach the page you want to save, click the “+” -like icon in the box to the right of the search bar.This will put you on the right side of the screen[コレクション]The panel opens.[新しいコレクションの開始]Click to rename it to any name you like.[現在のページを追加]You can click to save the current web page. You can also click on an image and drag it from the page to the collection, select and drag text, or add your own notes. To export the collection to Word or Excel, click the 3-dot sharing and other icons at the top of the collection.

2. Customize the new start menu

The new Start menu changes the appearance of tiles.

The classic Windows Start menu will be updated with the October 2020 update. The new version features a more streamlined design and replaces the plain backplate behind the app list logo with a partially transparent background, making the icon more noticeable. The color also changes depending on whether you are running light mode or dark mode.

How to customize the new Start menu: If you want to add accent colors so that the tiles match your desktop theme[設定]>[パーソナライズ]>[カラー]Go to and enable Accent Color in Start, Taskbar, and Action Center.

3. Open all tabs at once

Press Alt + Tab to see all the tabs at once.

Microsoft

With this update, you can now open all Edge tabs with a simple command, not just the active tab in each browser window. This makes it easy to see all open windows, not just one, completely. You can configure it to show only the last three or five tabs, or you can turn it off altogether. However, at least for now, it only works in the Edge browser.

How to customize tabs: To open all tabs in Edge at once, press Alt + Tab. To configure tab settings or turn off features[設定]>[システム]>[マルチタスク]Go to. A drop-down menu appears with options that you can run with Alt + Tab.

