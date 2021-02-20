Google may handle press releases that differ from other content





Google tries to distinguish press releases from other types of content and may treat them differently in search results, says search advocate John Mueller.

This topic is described in the Google Search Central SEO Hangouts recorded on February 19th.

SEO Michael Lewittes tells Mueller that he regularly sees news outlets covering press releases and ranking higher than the original sources.

The original source may be a reputable organization such as The Associated Press or Reuters.

Lewittes asks how the press can reissue the same information and rank it higher than those sources.

In response, Mueller says it may be related to how Google handles press releases. He shares that they can be processed differently than other types of content.

Google John Mueller on search results press releases

According to Mueller, Google is aware of the situation where the same article is being republished and is trying to process it “accordingly” in the search.

“It’s hard to say. In most cases, you’re aware of the situation where the exact same article is being republished, and try to handle it in your search accordingly by displaying the original or what you think it came from. I think that there.

However, there are many cases where it is not completely recognized. And that’s sometimes a problem – this content is here, but someone has written about the same topic somewhere else – and we have those two perspectives.

I don’t think anything technical or concrete is happening there. If it is republished here, we will adopt it.

However, whenever there is syndicated content, the system may not be aware that this version should be displayed instead of any other version. “

SEO Robb Young joins the conversation and tries to get more information from Mueller on this topic.

He clearly asks if there is any difference between the press release and other types of content. According to Google’s estimate, that’s it.

This is where Mueller says Google is trying to recognize press releases from other content. Press releases are understood to be part of the content that is republished on many sites.

Although less specific, Google says it acts “in response” to the understanding that press releases will be published elsewhere.

“We’re probably aware of the press release, understanding these content that has just been reissued in many places, and trying to act accordingly.

But if not, it’s just content. It’s like writing a blog post or news article, and it’s essentially part of the content for us. “

Mueller then provides insights into how press releases are treated in Google News.

He doesn’t know if Google News treats press releases differently from search results. But at some point, Google News tried to understand when multiple sites were writing on the same topic.

“But I’m not sure if Google News does something a bit different from web search in that respect, so it might be like that kind of play.

I know from a book about Google that in the early days of Google News, people were trying to make sure they were aware of the situation where they were writing on the same topic or writing the same content. Make this topic or this article more important than any other topic.

However, in web searches, most of the time, these are different HTML pages, where they try to find and index the content. “

Listen to Mueller’s reaction in the video below:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

