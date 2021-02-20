NVIDIA has disabled crypto mining capabilities on some GPUs





As cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum become more and more mainstream, there is increasing interest not only in investing in cryptocurrencies, but also in mining for them. This use of the GPU’s “spare” processor power is becoming more and more popular, but NVIDIA is suppressing it.

Graphics card makers are considering limiting the mining capabilities of the latest GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs, saying “GeForce is made for gaming.” But that’s not all bad news for crypto mining fans. The company is also launching a new NVIDIA CMP (Cryptocurrency Mining Processor) line.

This move is due to NVIDIA’s efforts to use the latest cards and put them in the hands of gamers who can enjoy the latest titles. The upcoming GeForce RTX 3060 will cut Ethereum mining capabilities in half in the hope that people interested in crypto mining will investigate the new CMP range.

This new crypto-focused line goes through approved partners and is optimized for best mining performance and efficiency. NVIDIA explains: “It doesn’t affect the availability of GeForce GPUs to gamers because they don’t meet the specifications required for GeForce GPUs.”

In a blog post about the change, the company said:

We have always been gamers. We are particular about new game features, new architectures, new games and technologies. We designed the GeForce GPU for gamers, but gamers want more.

Still, the NVIDIA GPU is programmable. Users are also constantly discovering new applications, from weather simulation and gene sequencing to deep learning and robotics. Cryptocurrency mining is one of them.

With the launch of the GeForce RTX 3060 on February 25th, we’ve taken an important step in getting the GeForce GPU into the hands of gamers.

The RTX 3060 software driver is designed to detect certain attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm and limit the hash rate or cryptocurrency mining efficiency by about 50%.

Image Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock

