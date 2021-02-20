Fan Project Reverse engineered GTA3 and Vice City hit with DMCA removal





A fan project that reverse engineered GTA 3 and GTA Vice City was hit with a DMCA removal notice.

Over the past few years, several fans have successfully reverse engineered GTA3 and Vice City. Fan-created source code is also available on GitHub, and anyone can play these games on their PC. This also created Re3 (reverse engineered GTA 3) and reVC (reverse engineered Vice City), adding tones of improvement to the original game.

Unfortunately, just days after Eurogamer published a story about its fan project, it was hit by the removal of the DMCA. The main creator of the project, aap, has notified Eurogamer about the removal of both Re3 and reVC offline. “It’s not impossible to be just vandalism,” he said. “It’s hard to understand, but you should think it’s real.”

aap emphasized to GitHub that the source code should only be used for educational, documentary, and modal purposes, but did not prevent Rockstar and Take-Two from raiding on the DMCA removal. It was. Yes, we were very worried about it and tried to stay under the radar for as long as possible, “aap said.

Re3 and reVC include many new features and improvements in the game. First, some bugs were fixed and a debug menu and camera were added. In addition, the game is instantly compatible with current controllers and there is no loading screen between the islands. Widescreen support with a scaled HUD and improved visuals was among the other changes. Unlike the original GTA3, Re3’s pause menu also includes a map of Liberty City.

“Open source GTA was probably a dream for many of us GTA enthusiasts,” aap told Eurogamer. “We’ve been injecting code into the game for years for mods, but of course it’s kind of boring and there are still limits to what you can do.”

At some point in 2016, aap started reverse engineering GTA 3 code. He has reached a point where he will be able to fly around the map. He then worked on collision and physics code and later put it into the game for testing. He continued this process for the next two years until all features were replaced in the spring of 2018.

“I didn’t know if this project would end,” they said. “I was still working alone at the time, but it seemed like the most promising route to open source GTA.”

Unfortunately, this DMCA removal means that the current project, Liberty City Stories, a reverse-engineered version of the PlayStation Portable game, is currently down.

