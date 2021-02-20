Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski has closed the Artificial Intelligence Church





Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, convicted of stealing the secrets of self-driving cars, will close the Way of the Future (WOTF), a church focused on artificial intelligence, TechCrunch reports. A somewhat ominous end to the Church’s goal of pursuing the realization, acceptance, and worship of God’s head based on artificial intelligence (AI) in preparation for a singularity. This forces humanity to deal with the rampant AI without religious guidance.

According to a document filed by TechCrunch in California, Levandowski began the process of closing WOTF in June 2020. WOTF did not have regular meetings or physical church buildings. A total of $ 175,172 of the Church Fund was donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The road of the future is the past

The ownership and operation of the AI ​​Church is, in fact, just one part of the larger Levandowski story that The Verge took up as part of the legal story between Uber and Googles Waymo. Levandowski worked on self-driving cars at Google, then launched his own self-driving truck company, Otto, and later sold it to Uber. At some point on Google’s journey to Uber, Levandowski obtained some internal documents from search giants, and Google sued Uber in 2017 and settled in 2018. Levandowski was convicted of stealing a corporate secret in 2020.

Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison after the pandemic, but was pardoned before former President Donald Trump resigned. The Way of the Future is a thing of the past, with no imprisonment and oversight by another self-driving company, Levandowski seems to be able to wait for AI to surpass humans relatively peacefully.

