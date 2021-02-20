Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 will be posted on the support page in India and will be released in March.





Some rumors spreading on the internet suggest that two new Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72, will soon be available in India. The latest report suggests that both phones have reached Samsung’s India support page. This means that the launch of two upcoming Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones could be much faster than expected. Read Also-Do You Need ANC for Wireless Earphones?Here’s a list of affordable yet good options

According to past rumors, South Korean smartphone makers will release the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy 72 in India next month. The specific release date has not yet been revealed. This was first reported by the MySmartPrice website.Read also-Samsung One UI 3.1 update released for Galaxy S20, Note 20 series: New features are:

Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 leaked details

The two Samsung smartphones are said to be available in 4G and 5G models. In particular, Korean smartphone makers haven’t confirmed the two smartphones yet, so for now it’s a good idea to salt these details a bit.Read also-in photo: the best foldable smartphone under 70,000 rupees in India

Prior to its launch in March, rumors and leaks revealed many details about the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

We recommend that there is not much difference between the 4G and 5G models of The Galaxy A52. Both models are said to have a 6.5-inch Full HD + AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Unlike the flagship Galaxy S21 series, these smartphones are said to come with a charger.

Many are also said to be similar between the two upcoming Samsung devices. As far as the specifications are concerned, the two phones feature a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It is said that a 32-megapixel punched hole camera for selfies is mounted on the front.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy A525G is said to have a Snapdragon 720G SoC, but 4G will have a Snapdragon 750G SoC. In comparison, the Galaxy A724G is said to have a Snapdragon 720G SoC and up to 6GB of RAM. In addition, 5G models are expected to have a high 120Hz refresh rate, and 4G is said to offer a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

