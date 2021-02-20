Samsung Galaxy F62, Moto E7 Power, etc.





Samsung is one of the most notable companies coming out in the third week of February, when it comes to launching gadgets throughout the week. South Korean electronics giant unveiled the Samsung Galaxy F62 in India, competing against OnePlus Nord in a more competitive segment. Motorola launched the Moto E7 Power in the budget segment, further intensifying the competition for smartphones. In other segments, Jaze has launched a new pair of true wireless earphones at J’s t-Seven, and Harman Kardon is following up on its famous transparent woofer 2.1 speaker setup. This is the complete lowdown from this week.

* Editor’s Note: The following list is not comprehensive, but it contains a list of the most relevant gadgets and products that buyers should know about, especially launched throughout the week.

Samsung Galaxy F62

The paper Samsung Galaxy F62 (review) is very close to the Samsung Galaxy M51. However, the smartphone has a 7,000mAh battery, and a review points out that the Galaxy F62 is a pretty good phone from a stand-alone standpoint and may not be the best on the market in terms of lifespan. did.

Moto E7 Power

Powered by the Helio G25, the Moto E7 Power targets extreme budget segments in the market and a very modest price of only Rs 7,499. Even with 64GB of RAM, it costs Rs 8,299. Don’t be fooled, the Moto E7 Power still has a 5,000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4

The Harman Kardon SoundSticks speaker lineup is one of the most notable on the market, with new variations this week. The Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 features a transparent woofer dome and transparent satellite speaker sticks, costs 25,999 rupees, and offers Bluetooth and Wi-Fi audio streaming.

Jaze t-Seven

A new product in the true wireless earphones segment is the Jayst-Seven included in the Jays Talk series products. Jays t-Seven turns on active noise canceling and provides 5 hours of streaming per earphone charging cycle. There is a Hear Through mode for quick conversation, touch control of earphones, and a power microphone dedicated to calling. J’s t-Seven costs Rs 9,999 in India.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is priced at Rs 4,499 in India, making it one of the most reliable smart displays ever launched in India. It features a 4-inch LED display, built-in nightlight function, USB charging for other devices, 1.5 W speaker, and integration with Google Assistant.

Other launch

Throughout this week, other notable launches include the latest Moto G30 and Moto G10 from the iconic Moto G series of European midrange phones. The two phones are available in Europe for € 180 and € 150, respectively, which is equivalent to around Rs 16,000 and Rs 13,000. Other launches include a Samsung Galaxy A12 mid-budget range smartphone with a quad rear camera for Rs 12,999 and a Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA 200W soundbar with Dolby Atmos 3D certification and Bluetooth 5 for Rs 14,999.

